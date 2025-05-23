Joe Jonas gives heartbreaking insight into dating after Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas has opened up about the emotional toll of his high-profile divorce from actress Sophie Turner.
During his recent appearance at TalkShopLive stream to promote new solo album, Music For People Who Believe In Love, Joe revealed that the most daunting part of his divorce was to date again.
While speaking, Joe opened up about the inspiration behind, Only Love, a track from his upcoming album, which officially drops on Friday, May 23.
“I was seeing somebody at the time and I was kind of having this idea of dating again,” Joe recalled on Wednesday.
He went on to share, “It was really scary and intimidating. Love takes different shapes and forms and I was rediscovering what that was.”
The Sucker singer further recalled that the woman he was dating after Turner’s divorce had simply told him, “Well, it's only love.”
“I was like, ‘Well, when you put it that way…’ So we wrote a song about it. Like, it was not a big deal, but it was a big deal to me, and a big deal to them, too,” he recounted.
Joe further added, “But it's okay to take a leap of faith and just try again and put yourself out there.”
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Divorce
Joe Jonas and the Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner started dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019. The couple welcomed two daughters, Willa, now four, and Delphine, two, before parting in 2023.
The estranged couple finalized their divorce in September 2024 following a tense custody battle.