King Charles takes surprising action after Ethiopia’s shocking demand

King Charles has taken a surprising step ahead of his first foreign trip of 2025!
On Sunday, January 26, GB News reported that the 76-year-old British monarch has revoked the royal warrants of three major French champagne houses, making the companies suffer a huge blow.
Among the three companies is also included Lanson, which was first given a royal warrant 125 years back in 1900 by Queen Victoria and had held it since then.
Besides Lanson, Krug and Pernod Ricard’s Mumm have also been stripped off their royal warrants.
Expressing their feelings over the surprising action, Pernod Ricard stated, "As of this year Mumm is no longer among the list of Royal Warrant holders, but we remain a proud supplier to the royal household with the emblematic Dubonnet."
The outlet also reported that among all the three companies, Pernod Ricard is the one that has been affected the most as the company reported a double-digit decline in sales in the recent fiscal years.
This update came after the Royal Warrant Holders Association released the new list of goods and service suppliers.
Moreover, the news comes just some time after it was reported that Ethiopia has demanded King Charles and the British Army to return the sacred artefacts that they “looted” 150 years ago during the war.
The Ethiopian government has also been leading a campaign for the return of these artefacts.