Entertainment

Disney Netflix star Tony Germano tragically died at 55 after accidental fall

Tony Germano's death was confirmed by his representative earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Disney Netflix star Tony Germano tragically died at 55 after accidental fall
Disney Netflix star Tony Germano tragically died at 55 after accidental fall 

Netflix star Tony Germano has tragically died at the age of 55 after an accidental fall in Brazil.

Renowned voice artist left his fans to mourn on Wednesday, November 26, after he had fallen at his residence. 

Tony’s representatives confirmed his death to People in a statement, which reads, "It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of actor and voice artist Tony Germano on the morning of Wednesday, November 26."

"Tony suffered a fall at his residence and, unfortunately, did not survive his injuries. We kindly ask for respect and understanding during this painful time for his family, friends, and colleagues. Tony leaves behind a legacy of dedication, generosity and immense talent that touched everyone who had the privilege of working with him. His absence will be deeply felt," they said.

However, the details of the deceased actor were not revealed yet.

For the unversed, Tony Germano was known for his Portuguese voice performances in Nickelodeon's Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Go, Dog, Go! on Netflix and on the apparent soundtrack of Disney's 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast, per both outlets.  

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Jojo Siwa fans react strongly after Chris Hughes' spine-chilling statement

Jojo Siwa fans react strongly after Chris Hughes' spine-chilling statement
Chris Hughes and Jojo Siwa began dating in April 2025

Noah Schnapp drops bombshell ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 plot twist claim

Noah Schnapp drops bombshell ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 plot twist claim
Noah Schnapp played the role of Will Byers in 'Stranger Things' since season one

Robert Irwin makes iconic movie debut in ‘Zootopia 2’ after ‘DWTS’ win

Robert Irwin makes iconic movie debut in ‘Zootopia 2’ after ‘DWTS’ win
Robert Irwin breaks silence on making acting debut with ‘Zootopia 2’

Dolly Parton drops uplifting Thanksgiving message amid health concerns

Dolly Parton drops uplifting Thanksgiving message amid health concerns
The '9 to 5' hitmaker initially sparked health concerns in September 2025

Cynthia Erivo breaks silence after ‘awful’ Thanksgiving Parade performance

Cynthia Erivo breaks silence after ‘awful’ Thanksgiving Parade performance
Cynthia Erivo shares emotional message after peforming at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade despite vocal struggles

Sydney Sweeney faces new challenges after cozy vacation with Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney faces new challenges after cozy vacation with Scooter Braun
The 'Christy' star was appeared in American Eagle advertisement in July this year

Millie Bobby Brown's ‘Stranger Things’ family praises her mothering abilities

Millie Bobby Brown's ‘Stranger Things’ family praises her mothering abilities
Millie Bobby Brown shines after dopting baby daughter this year with husband Jake Bongiovi

Jennifer Lopez turns chef, roasts giant turkey for lavish Thanksgiving feast

Jennifer Lopez turns chef, roasts giant turkey for lavish Thanksgiving feast
The ‘Birthday’ crooner Jennifer Lopez offers captivating peeks into her 2025 Thanksgiving celebrations

North West throws another shade at mom Kim Kardashian’s outfits

North West throws another shade at mom Kim Kardashian’s outfits
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian daughter didn’t hold back on mom's fashion choices

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz enjoy intimate stroll in Rome during new outing

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz enjoy intimate stroll in Rome during new outing
Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles first sparked dating buzz in August with their flirty Rome outing

Katy Perry’s Thanksgiving hat leaves the internet drooling: ‘Bon Appetit’

Katy Perry’s Thanksgiving hat leaves the internet drooling: ‘Bon Appetit’
Katy Perry tempts fans with unique Thanksgiving wish on Instagram

Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' humble Thanksgiving meal in prison

Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' humble Thanksgiving meal in prison
The Bad Boy Records founder spent Thanksgiving behind bars at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey