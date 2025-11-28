Disney Netflix star Tony Germano tragically died at 55 after accidental fall 

Netflix star Tony Germano has tragically died at the age of 55 after an accidental fall in Brazil.
Renowned voice artist left his fans to mourn on Wednesday, November 26, after he had fallen at his residence.
Tony’s representatives confirmed his death to People in a statement, which reads, "It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of actor and voice artist Tony Germano on the morning of Wednesday, November 26."
"Tony suffered a fall at his residence and, unfortunately, did not survive his injuries. We kindly ask for respect and understanding during this painful time for his family, friends, and colleagues. Tony leaves behind a legacy of dedication, generosity and immense talent that touched everyone who had the privilege of working with him. His absence will be deeply felt," they said.
However, the details of the deceased actor were not revealed yet.
For the unversed, Tony Germano was known for his Portuguese voice performances in Nickelodeon's Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Go, Dog, Go! on Netflix and on the apparent soundtrack of Disney's 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast, per both outlets.