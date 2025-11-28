Orlando Bloom celebrates first Thanksgiving without Katy Perry after split

The Lord of the Rings alum marked Thanksgiving with his loved ones.
The 48-year-old actor on Thursday, November 27, took to her Instagram Stories to post an image with two children Flynn, 14, and daughter Daisy Dove, 5 from his holiday celebrations.
The trio celebrated the occasion by posing for a few clicks on the steps leading to a home lined with a plenty of pumpkins.
“A lot to be grateful for,” The Kingdom of Heaven star wrote with the image, adding blue and pink heart shaped emojis on his children’s face.
Bloom shares Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, and Daisy with his ex-fiancée, Katy Perry.
In another Instagram Stories post, the Troy actor shared a snapshot of Daisy clicked from behind, as she is running toward water on the beach.
This was followed by the second update in which Orlando is embracing his dog.
Notably, the Haven star keeps his children’s life underwraps, and frequently covers their faces in images shared on his social media platforms.