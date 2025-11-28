Entertainment

Orlando Bloom celebrates first Thanksgiving without Katy Perry after split

'The Lord of the Rings' alum marked Thanksgiving with his children Flynn, 14, and daughter Daisy Dove, 5

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Orlando Bloom celebrates first Thanksgiving without Katy Perry after split

Orlando Bloom celebrates first Thanksgiving without Katy Perry after split

The Lord of the Rings alum marked Thanksgiving with his loved ones.

The 48-year-old actor on Thursday, November 27, took to her Instagram Stories to post an image with two children Flynn, 14, and daughter Daisy Dove, 5 from his holiday celebrations.

Orlando Bloom celebrates first Thanksgiving without Katy Perry after split

The trio celebrated the occasion by posing for a few clicks on the steps leading to a home lined with a plenty of pumpkins.

“A lot to be grateful for,” The Kingdom of Heaven star wrote with the image, adding blue and pink heart shaped emojis on his children’s face.

Bloom shares Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, and Daisy with his ex-fiancée, Katy Perry.

In another Instagram Stories post, the Troy actor shared a snapshot of Daisy clicked from behind, as she is running toward water on the beach.

Orlando Bloom celebrates first Thanksgiving without Katy Perry after split

This was followed by the second update in which Orlando is embracing his dog.

Notably, the Haven star keeps his children’s life underwraps, and frequently covers their faces in images shared on his social media platforms.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Disney Netflix star Tony Germano tragically died at 55 after accidental fall

Disney Netflix star Tony Germano tragically died at 55 after accidental fall
Tony Germano's death was confirmed by his representative earlier this week

Jojo Siwa fans react strongly after Chris Hughes' spine-chilling statement

Jojo Siwa fans react strongly after Chris Hughes' spine-chilling statement
Chris Hughes and Jojo Siwa began dating in April 2025

Noah Schnapp drops bombshell ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 plot twist claim

Noah Schnapp drops bombshell ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 plot twist claim
Noah Schnapp played the role of Will Byers in 'Stranger Things' since season one

Robert Irwin makes iconic movie debut in ‘Zootopia 2’ after ‘DWTS’ win

Robert Irwin makes iconic movie debut in ‘Zootopia 2’ after ‘DWTS’ win
Robert Irwin breaks silence on making acting debut with ‘Zootopia 2’

Dolly Parton drops uplifting Thanksgiving message amid health concerns

Dolly Parton drops uplifting Thanksgiving message amid health concerns
The '9 to 5' hitmaker initially sparked health concerns in September 2025

Cynthia Erivo breaks silence after ‘awful’ Thanksgiving Parade performance

Cynthia Erivo breaks silence after ‘awful’ Thanksgiving Parade performance
Cynthia Erivo shares emotional message after peforming at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade despite vocal struggles

Sydney Sweeney faces new challenges after cozy vacation with Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney faces new challenges after cozy vacation with Scooter Braun
The 'Christy' star was appeared in American Eagle advertisement in July this year

Millie Bobby Brown's ‘Stranger Things’ family praises her mothering abilities

Millie Bobby Brown's ‘Stranger Things’ family praises her mothering abilities
Millie Bobby Brown shines after dopting baby daughter this year with husband Jake Bongiovi

Jennifer Lopez turns chef, roasts giant turkey for lavish Thanksgiving feast

Jennifer Lopez turns chef, roasts giant turkey for lavish Thanksgiving feast
The ‘Birthday’ crooner Jennifer Lopez offers captivating peeks into her 2025 Thanksgiving celebrations

North West throws another shade at mom Kim Kardashian’s outfits

North West throws another shade at mom Kim Kardashian’s outfits
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian daughter didn’t hold back on mom's fashion choices

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz enjoy intimate stroll in Rome during new outing

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz enjoy intimate stroll in Rome during new outing
Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles first sparked dating buzz in August with their flirty Rome outing

Katy Perry’s Thanksgiving hat leaves the internet drooling: ‘Bon Appetit’

Katy Perry’s Thanksgiving hat leaves the internet drooling: ‘Bon Appetit’
Katy Perry tempts fans with unique Thanksgiving wish on Instagram