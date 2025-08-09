Home / Entertainment

'Final Destination 7' officially in pipeline after 'Bloodlines' success

Warner Bros. has hired the movie's co-writer, Lori Evans Taylor, to pen the next instalment

Final Destination 7 officially in pipeline after Bloodlines hit
'Final Destination 7' officially in pipeline after 'Bloodlines' hit

The Final Destination franchise is set to continue with the 7 instalment in the development, as the co-writer of Bloodlines returns to pen the next installment.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Warner Bros. division is carrying on with a follow-up to its horror hit Final Destination: Bloodlines.

It is reported that the film studio has hired the movie's co-writer, Lori Evans Taylor, to pen the next installment.

The exciting update for Final Destination’s fans came after Bloodlines, released in May, grossed over $286 million at the worldwide box office, $138.1 million of that domestically.

That movie was the sixth installment of the horror franchise and the first one after a long hiatus since 2011.

It was one of the most hit movie series, with its domestic total more than double the next movie down, 2009’s The Final Destination.

Taylor co-wrote the script with Guy Busick and Jon Watts, who also helped develop Bloodlines.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and the film is produced by Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Watts, his wife Dianne McGunigle, and Toby Emmerich.

Notably, the movie series has grossed over $983 million worldwide, making it New Line’s third-biggest horror franchise after record-breaking $2.3 billion-grossing The Conjuring Universe and $1.2 billion It films.

Taylor is a standout female horror writer, adapted Carla Norton’s The Edge of Normal, wrapping spring 2025 with Chloë Grace Moretz starring.

Her past work includes Cellar Door and her directorial debut Bed Rest, as also adapted I Am Still Alive for Universal, with Ben Affleck.

