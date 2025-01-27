Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez dons spiderweb gown at ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ premiere

JLo starrer ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ was premiered at Sundance Film Festival on January 26

  • January 27, 2025
Jennifer Lopez is turning heads in her spectacular spiderweb gown!

On Sunday, January 26, the Unstoppable starlet turned to her Instagram account and shared two posts in which she dropped some gorgeous photos of herself at the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman at Sundance Film Festival in Park City.

Kiss Of The Spider Woman @sundanceorg World Premiere,” penned the actress.

The Marry Me actress dazzled in a shimmery spiderweb gown, turning everyone’s head as she walked the red carpet.

Designed by Valdrin Sahiti’s lace gown, the gown was layered with a captivating jewelry that formed a spiderweb from the actress’s neck to her feet.

She opted to go for nude makeup with heavy lashes and styled her blonde hair in a high updo.

Meanwhile, to keep herself warm on the way, Jennifer Lopez topped her ensemble with a fluffy white fur coat, adding more appeal to the overall look.

The post soon garnered immense praises and compliments from the Atlas starlet’s fans.

“YOU LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL!!! SPECTACULARRRRRRR,” gushed one.

A second wrote, “Yessss ! Jennifer you look stunning! Love you.”

One more praised, “THERE SHE IS. QUEEN!!!!!”

Notably, Jennifer Lopez’s Kiss of the Spider Woman costar Diego Luna was absent from the event due to some unexpected family emergency.

