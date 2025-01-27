Justin Bieber, Hailey make ‘surprise’ public appearance amid split rumours

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber made a “surprise” public appearance amid divorce rumours.
On Saturday night, the Peaches singer and the Rhode founder stepped out to attend a show at the Laugh Factory.
The romantic couple were joined by the make mogul’s skincare line star, pop singer Tate McRae, 21.
A comedian Nicky Paris shared interesting deets into his special show for Justin, 30, and Hailey, 28, on Instagram.
“A memorable night at the Laugh Factory featuring incredible performances and a surprise visit from @justinbieber in the audience. I got to perform for @justinbieber last night at @laughfactoryhw and my heart will never recover,” the standup comic wrote.
Nicky further added the caption, “I tried so hard not to look at him but to see the BIGGEST SMILE and laugh on Justin's face from the stage — it's a moment I will be telling my future grandchildren about. Thank you, Justin, for being so sweet after and a real life angel and thank you to @haileybieber and @tatemcrae for coming as well.”
He gave the couple “real life angel” title.
Notably, some reports are suggesting that the pair is on the edge of split.