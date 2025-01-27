Trending

Alia Bhatt toasts to 25 years of Sabyasachi with heartwarming tribute

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt displayed herself in an enchanting black saree at the fashion show

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025
Alia Bhatt toasts to 25 years of Sabyasachi with heartwarming tribute
Alia Bhatt toasts to 25 years of Sabyasachi with heartwarming tribute 

Alia Bhatt paid tribute to Sabyasachi’s 25-year journey!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Ganguabai Kathiawadi actress applauded the renowned designer not just as a creator of fashion but also as a visionary and storyteller.

Alongside a series of photos and videos from the star-studded evening, the mom-of-one penned a long note celebrating the legacy, "25 years of crafting dreams, preserving heritage, and redefining excellence. To me Sabya, you are more than a designer—you’re a visionary and a storyteller."


She continued, "I’ve been privileged to wear your creations over the years, from global red carpets to personal milestones (wedding memories I’ll cherish forever). Your work isn’t just fashion—it’s art, blending tradition and innovation with unmatched finesse."

Further adding, "You once said, 'I believe that the best fashion comes from a deep understanding of culture and heritage.' And that’s exactly what you do. Your commitment to Indian craftsmanship and culture is an inspiration to us all."

"Here’s to many more years of brilliance and magic!!!!! Happy 25 years of @sabyasachiofficial,” concluded Alia Bhatt.

To note, Sabyasachi Mukherjee renowned for his lavish bridal wear and majestic sarees has emerged as a global ambassador for Indian fashion. 

Timothée Chalamet under fire for ‘out of line’ Jimmy Carter joke on ‘SNL’

Timothée Chalamet under fire for ‘out of line’ Jimmy Carter joke on ‘SNL’
Kim Kardashian throws lavish cowboy theme birthday party for Chicago West

Kim Kardashian throws lavish cowboy theme birthday party for Chicago West
Bill Gates makes shocking confession about friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

Bill Gates makes shocking confession about friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
'Alien: Earth' teaser surprises fans with Xenomorphs' 'nerve wracking' return

'Alien: Earth' teaser surprises fans with Xenomorphs' 'nerve wracking' return
Saif Ali Khan steps out of his home first time after knife attack
Saif Ali Khan steps out of his home first time after knife attack
Bilal Abbas Khan, Hania Amir to star in Musaddiq Malek's upcoming drama
Bilal Abbas Khan, Hania Amir to star in Musaddiq Malek's upcoming drama
Deepika Padukone makes iconic return to runway after daughter's birth
Deepika Padukone makes iconic return to runway after daughter's birth
Ayeza Khan manifests supermodel vibes in new post
Ayeza Khan manifests supermodel vibes in new post
Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt send pulses racing at fashion show event
Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt send pulses racing at fashion show event
Sana Javed gushes over Shoaib Malik's photography skills on date night
Sana Javed gushes over Shoaib Malik's photography skills on date night
Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas' magazine cover shoot
Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas' magazine cover shoot
Yumna Zaidi shares stunning glimpse from Qatar trip
Yumna Zaidi shares stunning glimpse from Qatar trip
Tabu drops lovely selfie with her 'Bhoot Bangla' team
Tabu drops lovely selfie with her 'Bhoot Bangla' team
Kubra Khan, Mirza Gohar Rasheed announce their wedding
Kubra Khan, Mirza Gohar Rasheed announce their wedding
Shahid Kapoor addresses Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: 'Shocking'
Shahid Kapoor addresses Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: 'Shocking'
Abida Parveen's team breaks silence on her health
Abida Parveen's team breaks silence on her health