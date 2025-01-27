Alia Bhatt toasts to 25 years of Sabyasachi with heartwarming tribute 

Alia Bhatt paid tribute to Sabyasachi’s 25-year journey!
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Ganguabai Kathiawadi actress applauded the renowned designer not just as a creator of fashion but also as a visionary and storyteller.
Alongside a series of photos and videos from the star-studded evening, the mom-of-one penned a long note celebrating the legacy, "25 years of crafting dreams, preserving heritage, and redefining excellence. To me Sabya, you are more than a designer—you’re a visionary and a storyteller."
She continued, "I’ve been privileged to wear your creations over the years, from global red carpets to personal milestones (wedding memories I’ll cherish forever). Your work isn’t just fashion—it’s art, blending tradition and innovation with unmatched finesse."
Further adding, "You once said, 'I believe that the best fashion comes from a deep understanding of culture and heritage.' And that’s exactly what you do. Your commitment to Indian craftsmanship and culture is an inspiration to us all."
"Here’s to many more years of brilliance and magic!!!!! Happy 25 years of @sabyasachiofficial,” concluded Alia Bhatt.
To note, Sabyasachi Mukherjee renowned for his lavish bridal wear and majestic sarees has emerged as a global ambassador for Indian fashion.