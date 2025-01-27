King Charles rewears 40-year-old coat for last outing before foreign trip

King Charles is taking royal fans into a nostalgic memory lane!
On Sunday, January 26, the 76-year-old British monarch stepped out for a final UK appearance before kicking off his first foreign trip of 2025 where he donned his classic 40-year-old coat.
The King attended the Sunday church service at Saint Mary the Virgin church near his Sandringham estate in Norfolk, GB News reported.
For the outing, Charles sported a double-breasted Anderson & Sheppard coat which he was seen wearing about 40 years ago in the late 1980s.
The monarch’s choice to re-wear the coat appeared to be a nod to the classic British tailoring as it featured large pockets and a wide peak lapel which were high in demand during the 80s.
It is also worth mentioning that King Charles has worn this same garment on multiple other occasions as well, including his visit at Sandringham in 1988 and Christmas Day in 2009.
The father of Prince William and Prince Harry has also been a huge advocate for sustainable fashion, and re-wearing his clothes showcases his commitment to it.
In a statement to emphasize on sustainable textile production, the British king stated, "A major part of the change has to be moving from a linear system to a circular one.”
Moreover, King Charles is scheduled to leave the UK to visit Poland on January 27 to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.