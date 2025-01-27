Kim Kardashian throws lavish cowboy theme birthday party for Chicago West

Kim Kardashian has celebrate daughter Chicago West’s 7th birthday, a week later after the official date.
She shares birthday girl with ex husband Kanye West.
On Sunday night, the SKIMS founder shared exclusive clips from the cowgirl-themed party of her daughter.
As seen in the clips, Chicago celebrated her big day with cousins Dream Kardashian and True Thompson.
Kim donned a black cowboy costume with an iconic cowboy hat.
The wish on the giant pink-and-white cowgirl boo birthday cake read, Happy 7th Birthday Chi!"
Khloé Kardashian also shared a series of clips from the lavish bash on her social media.
Kim captioned the tribute post, “My twin soul baby girl Chi turns 7 today!”
She further wrote, “You are the cutest Hello Kitty loving, full of wonder sweet girl who loves your friends and family so much! We all love you so much! Happy Birthday my Chi Chi.”
In one clip, Chicago was spotted holding hands with Khloé's daughter, True, 6, as the two girls hit the dance floor.
Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, eight, also joined the birthday girl and True on the dance floor.