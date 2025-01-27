Entertainment

Kendall Jenner sets fashion bar high at 2025 Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner walked for L'Oréal and British Vogue at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week last year in September

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025
Kendall Jenner sets fashion bar high at 2025 Paris Fashion Week
Kendall Jenner sets fashion bar high at 2025 Paris Fashion Week   

Kendall Jenner dropped jaws with her stunning appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.

The second youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, who walked the ramp last year, attended the Schiaparelli show on Sunday, January 26th, 2025.

For the star-studded event, Kendall wore a black and white oversized blazer, which she paired with black trousers.

To elevate her look, the supermodel sported black sunglasses and matching shoes.

The 28-year-old fashionista also took to her Instagram Stories to share a mirror selfie featuring herself before jetting into France for the event.

Kendall Jenner sets fashion bar high at 2025 Paris Fashion Week

According to Daily Mail, in September 2024, Kendall turned heads during 2024 Paris Fashion Week as she walked for the multiple designers, including L'Oréal Paris and the British Vogue.

The supermodel-turned-businesswoman opened the show for L'Oréal in her red cut-out outfit. At that time she transformed her hair into blonde.

Kendall took centre stage alongside several models, including Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aja Naomi King, Cindy Bruna, Cara Delevingne, Luma Grothe, and more.

On the other hand, Kendall Jenner stopped the show for the Vogue World Paris event in a nude gown. 

Justin Baldoni gets sister's support amid Blake Lively legal controversy

Justin Baldoni gets sister's support amid Blake Lively legal controversy

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed planning a destination wedding?

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed planning a destination wedding?

‘Stranger Things’ main star achieves huge milestone before season 5 release

‘Stranger Things’ main star achieves huge milestone before season 5 release
Princess Mette-Marit attends first public event after son returns from rehab

Princess Mette-Marit attends first public event after son returns from rehab
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars to perform ‘Die with a Smile’ at Grammys 2025?
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars to perform ‘Die with a Smile’ at Grammys 2025?
Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes set BFF goals after Travis Kelce, Patrick win
Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes set BFF goals after Travis Kelce, Patrick win
Jennifer Lopez mesmerised crowd at 2025 Sundance Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez mesmerised crowd at 2025 Sundance Film Festival
Timothée Chalamet under fire for ‘out of line’ Jimmy Carter joke on ‘SNL’
Timothée Chalamet under fire for ‘out of line’ Jimmy Carter joke on ‘SNL’
Kim Kardashian throws lavish cowboy theme birthday party for Chicago West
Kim Kardashian throws lavish cowboy theme birthday party for Chicago West
'Alien: Earth' teaser surprises fans with Xenomorphs' 'nerve wracking' return
'Alien: Earth' teaser surprises fans with Xenomorphs' 'nerve wracking' return
Travis Kelce pays special homage to Taylor Swift after Super Bowl victory
Travis Kelce pays special homage to Taylor Swift after Super Bowl victory
Justin Bieber, Hailey make ‘surprise’ public appearance amid split rumours
Justin Bieber, Hailey make ‘surprise’ public appearance amid split rumours
Jennifer Lopez dons spiderweb gown at ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ premiere
Jennifer Lopez dons spiderweb gown at ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ premiere
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate NFL win with sweet kiss
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate NFL win with sweet kiss
SZA reflects on 8-day Samyama journey in India after disconnecting from world
SZA reflects on 8-day Samyama journey in India after disconnecting from world
Zayn Malik spotted puffing on cigarette after One Direction comeback announcement
Zayn Malik spotted puffing on cigarette after One Direction comeback announcement