Kendall Jenner sets fashion bar high at 2025 Paris Fashion Week   

Kendall Jenner dropped jaws with her stunning appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.
The second youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, who walked the ramp last year, attended the Schiaparelli show on Sunday, January 26th, 2025.
For the star-studded event, Kendall wore a black and white oversized blazer, which she paired with black trousers.
To elevate her look, the supermodel sported black sunglasses and matching shoes.
The 28-year-old fashionista also took to her Instagram Stories to share a mirror selfie featuring herself before jetting into France for the event.
According to Daily Mail, in September 2024, Kendall turned heads during 2024 Paris Fashion Week as she walked for the multiple designers, including L'Oréal Paris and the British Vogue.
The supermodel-turned-businesswoman opened the show for L'Oréal in her red cut-out outfit. At that time she transformed her hair into blonde.
Kendall took centre stage alongside several models, including Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aja Naomi King, Cindy Bruna, Cara Delevingne, Luma Grothe, and more.
On the other hand, Kendall Jenner stopped the show for the Vogue World Paris event in a nude gown.