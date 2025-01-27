Eagles' fans celebration for Super Bowl in Philadelphia meets tragic end

Multiple people were left injured after a car drove into a crowd in Philadelphia following Eagles historic victory against Commanders at home.
The vehicle drove into pedestrians at North Broad and Spring Garden streets around 9:30 pm, on Sunday night, where it’s a custom for groups of fans to celebrate big wins, as reported by NBC.
Authorities have called the incident an accident, with the driver in custody, shared in a statement, "does not appear intentional at this time."
As per Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management, the streets on either side of Broad street were closed for traffic.
Several people were taken to hospitals, although police have not released an official number affected in the incident.
A witness revealed the scenes of the accident, noting, "Everybody dancing, getting along, next thing you know a car coming down and it’s speeding and it hit 10 people."
While another spectator disclosed that prior to the incident, an argument was taking place, sharing, "It was a car. She was on the sidewalk. And she was arguing with some people."
They added, "Drove straight down into the crowd and hit probably at least 30 people."
This accident is one of two violent incidents occurred in Philadelphia after Eagles victory, as a man was stabbed in the leg during an argument in a parking lot outside Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles beat the Commanders 55-23 and are set to play Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on February 9 in New Orleans.