King Abdullah, Queen Rania pen heartfelt wishes on Shab-e-Miraj

King Abdullah and Queen Rania are celebrating Shab-e-Miraj!
On Monday, January 27, the Jordanian monarch took to the official Instagram handle of the Jordan Royal Family where he shared a heartfelt wish to mark the auspicious day of Israa and Miraj.
In the post was featured a snap of Dome of the Rock, an Islamic shrine at the center of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem.
Above the Dome was a graphic text that read, “Al-Israa Al-Miraj.”
“O Allah, may your blessings and peace be upon our master Muhammad. We pray to Allah Almighty in the memory of Israa and the blessed Miraj to return it to the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness,” read the translated wish in the caption.
The statement was concluded with King Abdullah’s signature “His Majesty King Abdullah II.”
Meanwhile, taking to the Instagram Story of her official account, Queen Rania of Jordan penned a wish in Arabic that translates, “Oh God, who took His servant and beloved by night, mend the broken hearts of Your servants and fill them with peace and happiness. #Isra and Mi’raj.”
For those uninformed, the Isra and Mi’raj mark two parts of a Night Journey in which Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) travelled from Mecca to Jerusalem and then to heaven, all in just one night.