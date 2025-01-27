Cristiano Ronaldo issues powerful message after new career milestone 

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 14th goal of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season to reclaim Al Nassr’s third spot on the points table.
According to Besoccer, Al Nassr sealed a dominating 3-1 win over Al Fateh on Saturday, January 26, 2025, at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to regain its top three spot in the Saudi Pro League.
Al Nassr took the lead in the Saturday clash with Marwana Saadane's goal in the 41st minute of the match, after which Mohamed Simakan doubled the lead in the 57th minute with a perfect header.
Al Fatheh entered the game a little late with a Mourad Batna goal from the edge of the box on 72 minutes.
Former Real Madrid and Manchester United player then finishes the game with a last-minute goal for Al Nassr in the 87th minute, bringing the total to 3-1.
After an easy win and completing 920 career goals, the Portuguese footballer took to Instagram to share a powerful message for his Saudi club along with some memorable clicks from the ground.
In a powerful three-word message, the 39-year-old wrote, “We’re not stopping."
Ronaldo fans also quickly came forward to show their love for their favourite player on a new career milestone.
A fan wrote, “Historical goalscorer of football.”
“How great you are, Ronaldo, the legend. You will turn forty next month, and you still score goals. You are a champion, Ronaldo, 920,” another penned.
Furthermore, Al-Nassr will now return to action on Thursday, January 30, 2025, against Al-Raed.