Princess Beatrice receives delightful news after Prince Andrew's appearance

  • by Web Desk
  • January 27, 2025
Princess Beatrice is celebrating an extremely delightful news!

On Monday, January 27, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson welcomed a new member to her closest friend, Gabriela Peacock’s family, Hello! reported.

Taking to her Instagram handle on late Sunday night, January 26, the 45-year-old former model shared a carousel of photos that featured Gabriella with her newborn son.

“Three days of him & the LOVE is just overwhelming,” she penned alongside the adorable slew of snaps.

The photos also featured her other children and the newborn.

She continued in the caption, “As per true Peacock style- the entrance to the world was rather dramatic- but all ok now. Mainly thanks to an incredible team at @lindowingmaternity @imperialnhs - would be very hard to find more caring, lovely and wonderful professionals!”

The nutritional therapist concluded, “Huge thank you from us all- we will always be grateful.”

After Gabriella Peacock broke the news, congratulatory messages must have made their ways to Princess Beatrice’s home as the duo shares extremely close bond of friendship.

In a past interview, the cousin of Prince Harry stated, "Gabriela and I have been friends for a long time and the most wonderful thing about our friendship is how honest we can be with each other, especially about health and wellness but also about motherhood and now pregnancy."

It is also worth mentioning that Princess Beatrice and Gabriella Peacock became pregnant around the same time.

This comes after Prince Andrew made a rare appearance riding through Windsor's private gardens.

