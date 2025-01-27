‘Stranger Things’ main star achieves huge milestone before season 5 release

Stranger Things star Chris Buckley won an esteemed award at Stall To Stage, ahead of season five release.
Chrisr has played Bob Newby in the Netflix show alongside stellar cast including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink and more.
On Sunday night, he posted an Instagram Story to express his gratitude for receiving Best Play award, for Stranger Things.
The actor shared a picture of the award and wrote, “Unbelievable event, Epic hosts and talent present Exceptional nominees and winners A room full of love, laughter and light @stallstostage is something truly special STALLS ISTAC Best Play Stranger Things 2025 #stallstostage awards.”
The caption further read, “WELCOME TO THE STALLS TO STAG Awards 2025 @stonstage fans rock, thank you for voting us Best Play'”
Notably, Stranger Things 5 is expected to debut sometime in 2025, however, the official release date has not been revealed at this time.
The official teaser was released last year, which unveiled the titles for the final chapter which are, "The Crawl," "The Vanishing of ___," "The Turnbow Trap," "Sorcerer," "Shock Jock," "Escape From Camazotz," "The Bridge," and “The Rightside Up.”