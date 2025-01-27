Entertainment

‘Stranger Things’ main star achieves huge milestone before season 5 release

‘Stranger Things’ season 5 starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink will release in 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025
‘Stranger Things’ main star achieves huge milestone before season 5 release
‘Stranger Things’ main star achieves huge milestone before season 5 release

Stranger Things star Chris Buckley won an esteemed award at Stall To Stage, ahead of season five release.

Chrisr has played Bob Newby in the Netflix show alongside stellar cast including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink and more.

On Sunday night, he posted an Instagram Story to express his gratitude for receiving Best Play award, for Stranger Things.

The actor shared a picture of the award and wrote, “Unbelievable event, Epic hosts and talent present Exceptional nominees and winners A room full of love, laughter and light @stallstostage is something truly special STALLS ISTAC Best Play Stranger Things 2025 #stallstostage awards.”

‘Stranger Things’ main star achieves huge milestone before season 5 release

The caption further read, “WELCOME TO THE STALLS TO STAG Awards 2025 @stonstage fans rock, thank you for voting us Best Play'”

Notably, Stranger Things 5 is expected to debut sometime in 2025, however, the official release date has not been revealed at this time.

The official teaser was released last year, which unveiled the titles for the final chapter which are, "The Crawl," "The Vanishing of ___," "The Turnbow Trap," "Sorcerer," "Shock Jock," "Escape From Camazotz," "The Bridge," and “The Rightside Up.”

Justin Baldoni gets sister's support amid Blake Lively legal controversy

Justin Baldoni gets sister's support amid Blake Lively legal controversy

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed planning a destination wedding?

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed planning a destination wedding?

‘Stranger Things’ main star achieves huge milestone before season 5 release

‘Stranger Things’ main star achieves huge milestone before season 5 release
Princess Mette-Marit attends first public event after son returns from rehab

Princess Mette-Marit attends first public event after son returns from rehab
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars to perform ‘Die with a Smile’ at Grammys 2025?
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars to perform ‘Die with a Smile’ at Grammys 2025?
Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes set BFF goals after Travis Kelce, Patrick win
Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes set BFF goals after Travis Kelce, Patrick win
Kendall Jenner sets fashion bar high at 2025 Paris Fashion Week
Kendall Jenner sets fashion bar high at 2025 Paris Fashion Week
Jennifer Lopez mesmerised crowd at 2025 Sundance Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez mesmerised crowd at 2025 Sundance Film Festival
Timothée Chalamet under fire for ‘out of line’ Jimmy Carter joke on ‘SNL’
Timothée Chalamet under fire for ‘out of line’ Jimmy Carter joke on ‘SNL’
Kim Kardashian throws lavish cowboy theme birthday party for Chicago West
Kim Kardashian throws lavish cowboy theme birthday party for Chicago West
'Alien: Earth' teaser surprises fans with Xenomorphs' 'nerve wracking' return
'Alien: Earth' teaser surprises fans with Xenomorphs' 'nerve wracking' return
Travis Kelce pays special homage to Taylor Swift after Super Bowl victory
Travis Kelce pays special homage to Taylor Swift after Super Bowl victory
Justin Bieber, Hailey make ‘surprise’ public appearance amid split rumours
Justin Bieber, Hailey make ‘surprise’ public appearance amid split rumours
Jennifer Lopez dons spiderweb gown at ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ premiere
Jennifer Lopez dons spiderweb gown at ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ premiere
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate NFL win with sweet kiss
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate NFL win with sweet kiss
SZA reflects on 8-day Samyama journey in India after disconnecting from world
SZA reflects on 8-day Samyama journey in India after disconnecting from world