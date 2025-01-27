Prince Andrew takes key step for Sarah, Beatrice & Eugenie amid 'isolation'

Prince Andrew has taken a life-changing step amid his never-ending isolation following Chinese spy controversy last year.
The Duke of York was recently seen twice in the Windsor gardens outside the Royal Lodge, which he has reportedly decided to maintain amid his ongoing conflict with brother King Charles.
As reported by Express UK, a PR guru has explained how the 64-year-old has seemingly shifted his focus to other important things in life as he has been living away from the public eye after a slew of controversies last year.
Speaking to the aforementioned outlet, Mark Borkowski revealed that Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband has "no way" anyone would go near him for work.
The PR expert also suggested that Andrew could perhaps do "something very subtle", such as charity work.
He further added, "I think he just needs to carry on playing golf and driving his cars around the estate and whatever."
Meanwhile, Carole Malone, a Daily Express columnist, noted, "His life is golf and horses and Sarah (Ferguson) and their kids (Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie), and thank God he has them because I think he'd have very little else."
This update comes after it was reported that Prince Andrew is determined to maintain the 21-acre gardens at Royal Lodge, his Grade II listed home in Windsor, after it fell into a "shocking state."
According to the Daily Mail, the disgraced royal have been busy tending to the gardens himself.
For the unversed, Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson live in Royal lodge, despite eviction orders from the monarch.