Princess Mette-Marit attends first public event after son returns from rehab

Princess Mette-Marit attended a first public event after her son Marius Borg Høiby reportedly finished rehab and came back home with a new girlfriend.
On January 26, Norwegian Crown Princess graced the IHF 2025 Men’s Handball World Championship match held at Unity Arena in Fornebu, between Norway and Sweden.
President of the Handball Federation Geir Kåre Lio and its Secretary-General Erik Langerud greeted her, as seen in viral pictures.
After the huge event, Mette-Marit posted exclusive photos on Instagram and captioned it, “Torbjorn Bergerud was named our best player after a demonstration of power against Sweden!
Princess further added, “The prize was handed out by Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who watched our last World Cup match from the stands.”
Mette-Marit donned a grey blazer with white shirt underneath, paired up with navy blue trouser.
Notably, Norway won against Sweden in the IHF Men’s World Championship with a 29-24 score.
Her public engagement came after her son was spotted at Oslo's Gardermoen airport with new partner.
As per Hello!, Marius was detained for 30-hour in August 2024, over charges of "physically and psychologically" abuse.