Royal

Princess Mette-Marit attends first public event after son returns from rehab

Crown Princess of Norway Mette-Marit makes 'powerful' public appearance after son returns home from rehab

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025
Princess Mette-Marit attends first public event after son returns from rehab
Princess Mette-Marit attends first public event after son returns from rehab

Princess Mette-Marit attended a first public event after her son Marius Borg Høiby reportedly finished rehab and came back home with a new girlfriend.

On January 26, Norwegian Crown Princess graced the IHF 2025 Men’s Handball World Championship match held at Unity Arena in Fornebu, between Norway and Sweden.

President of the Handball Federation Geir Kåre Lio and its Secretary-General Erik Langerud greeted her, as seen in viral pictures.

After the huge event, Mette-Marit posted exclusive photos on Instagram and captioned it, “Torbjorn Bergerud was named our best player after a demonstration of power against Sweden!

Princess further added, “The prize was handed out by Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who watched our last World Cup match from the stands.”


Mette-Marit donned a grey blazer with white shirt underneath, paired up with navy blue trouser.

Notably, Norway won against Sweden in the IHF Men’s World Championship with a 29-24 score.

Her public engagement came after her son was spotted at Oslo's Gardermoen airport with new partner.

As per Hello!, Marius was detained for 30-hour in August 2024, over charges of "physically and psychologically" abuse.

Justin Baldoni gets sister's support amid Blake Lively legal controversy

Justin Baldoni gets sister's support amid Blake Lively legal controversy

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed planning a destination wedding?

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed planning a destination wedding?

‘Stranger Things’ main star achieves huge milestone before season 5 release

‘Stranger Things’ main star achieves huge milestone before season 5 release
Princess Mette-Marit attends first public event after son returns from rehab

Princess Mette-Marit attends first public event after son returns from rehab
Prince Andrew takes key step for Sarah, Beatrice & Eugenie amid 'isolation'
Prince Andrew takes key step for Sarah, Beatrice & Eugenie amid 'isolation'
King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry's UK return plan
King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry's UK return plan
Prince Harry plans U.K family trip after Princess Kate big announcement
Prince Harry plans U.K family trip after Princess Kate big announcement
King Abdullah, Queen Rania pen heartfelt wishes on Shab-e-Miraj
King Abdullah, Queen Rania pen heartfelt wishes on Shab-e-Miraj
Princess Beatrice rejects husband Edoardo’s wish for her ‘temptation’
Princess Beatrice rejects husband Edoardo’s wish for her ‘temptation’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet's unseen photo gets leaked?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet's unseen photo gets leaked?
King Charles rewears 40-year-old coat for last outing before foreign trip
King Charles rewears 40-year-old coat for last outing before foreign trip
Princess Kate ‘breaks stigma’ with new move after deadly ‘reality check’
Princess Kate ‘breaks stigma’ with new move after deadly ‘reality check’
Kate Middleton plans ‘meeting’ with Prince Harry in US to mend rift with Prince William
Kate Middleton plans ‘meeting’ with Prince Harry in US to mend rift with Prince William
King Charles takes surprising action after Ethiopia’s shocking demand
King Charles takes surprising action after Ethiopia’s shocking demand
Lady Kitty Spencer makes plan for daughter after losing family estate to brother
Lady Kitty Spencer makes plan for daughter after losing family estate to brother
Prince William, Kate Middleton partied with Sophie on her milestone 60th birthday
Prince William, Kate Middleton partied with Sophie on her milestone 60th birthday