SZA celebrates multiple milestones ahead of Super Bowl performance

2025 is definitely SZA’s year!
Just after resuming her connection with the world after an 8-day long spiritual Samyama journey in Tamil Nadu, India, the Kill Bill songstress is back with a bang.
On Sunday, January 26, the SOS hitmaker turned to her official Instagram handle and shared a 4-slide post that highlight all the major milestones SZA achieved since the beginning of the new year 2025.
The first photo of the carousel read, “#1 album. #1 movie. STADIUM tour. Super bowl performance. 2025 is SZA’s year.”
In the second slide was a text that read, “SZA becomes the first artist to achieve both a #1 album and film in the United States this year.”
Meanwhile, the third slide revealed that the singer has received 4 nominations at the 2025 iHeartRadio Awards that include Artist of the Year, R&B Artist of the Year, Best Lyrics for Saturn, and Hip-Hop Song of the Year for Rich Baby Daddy.
“I’ll be celebrating the fuck outta myself moving forward!!! LIFE TOO SHORT TO PLAY SMALL AND NOT PRIORITIZE SELF LOVE AND SELF ACCEPTANCE! GOOD BAD AND OOGLY !!! AHHHH God is so good !! Yall are so good !! Sending love to everybuddy. THANK YOU,” she expressed in the caption.
SZA will headline the Super Bowl 2025 alongside Kendrick Lamar on February 9, 2025.