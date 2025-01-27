Trending

Best friends Mirza Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan confirm their marriage news

  • by Web Desk
  • January 27, 2025
Are Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed planning a destination wedding?
Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed’s wedding is happening next month. 

Whispers claimed that the soon-to-be married pair have already chosen their ideal wedding destination, Saudi Arabia, adding more fuel to the excitement levels. 

Travel Preparations are already underway to celebrate the couple’s union.

However, there is no confirmation regarding the same by Kubra and Gohar yet and fans are eagerly awaiting the news. 

In case of those unaware, after topping marriage rumors for weeks almost, the Jannat Se Aagay co-stars officially announced that they are taking their relationship to the next level. 

The duo shared their marriage news in a playful video which was captioned, “Aapke Pyar aur Duaon ke saath … Bismillah.” (By you love and prayers, Bismillah).”

In the shared video a list of Pakistani stars and their best buddies Humayun Saeed, Asim Azhar and Azaan Sami Khan hinted about the mystery wedding while uttering, Meray Yaar Ki Shadi Hai.

The mystery therefore unfolds after the lovebirds appeared with big smiles in the video by pointing out each other affectionately.

For the unversed, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed have been speculated to be dating for a while owing to their apparent closeness. 

