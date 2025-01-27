Entertainment

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds party with Michele Morrone amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Michele Morrone and Blake Lively became friends last year while filming the sequel to 'A Simple Plan'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds party with Michele Morrone amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds party with Michele Morrone amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit 

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds shared a heartwarming moment with Italian actor Michele Morrone after he publicly expressed his support for the It Ends with Us actress amid her sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni.

The 365 Days actor took to his Instagram stories on Sunday to share a sweet photo with the couple.

In the photo, the trio could be seen beaming with wide smiles, sitting close together with Michele’s arm wrapped around Blake.

“Missed you guys!! Love you!!,” he wrote along the photo.

Michele and Blake became friends last year during filming the sequel to A Simple Plan.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds party with Michele Morrone amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

The adorable selfie comes after Michele shared a powerful video in December to defend and support Blake after she accused her This Ends With Us costar and director, Baldoni, of launching a smear campaign against her.

“It’s usually not my thing to make these types of videos, but I think it’s time to stand up for a person I really love, and this person is Blake Lively,” he said in the video.

Michele further added, “Blake was in pain. And I’m really tired to see those kinds of cruel and bad comments about her without knowing the situation.”

Blake Lively filed lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in December, accusing driving a smear campaign against her.

King Charles' hidden reason to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge EXPOSED

King Charles' hidden reason to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge EXPOSED
Moment when Lionel Messi surprised everyone by naming Ronaldo 'GOAT'

Moment when Lionel Messi surprised everyone by naming Ronaldo 'GOAT'
CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'

CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'
Princess Beatrice receives delightful news after Prince Andrew's appearance

Princess Beatrice receives delightful news after Prince Andrew's appearance
Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray expresses concerns over ongoing family feud
Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray expresses concerns over ongoing family feud
'Stranger Things' actor gives rare update on season 5 after release date leak
'Stranger Things' actor gives rare update on season 5 after release date leak
Brittany Mahomes celebrates Patrick & Chiefs’ AFC championship win with sweet tribute
Brittany Mahomes celebrates Patrick & Chiefs’ AFC championship win with sweet tribute
Bradley Cooper, daughter Lea attends NFC Championship without Gigi Hadid
Bradley Cooper, daughter Lea attends NFC Championship without Gigi Hadid
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team fires back at makers of 'The Fall of Diddy'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team fires back at makers of 'The Fall of Diddy'
Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears as her film gets standing ovation at Sundance
Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears as her film gets standing ovation at Sundance
SZA celebrates multiple milestones ahead of Super Bowl performance
SZA celebrates multiple milestones ahead of Super Bowl performance
Justin Baldoni gets sister's support amid Blake Lively legal controversy
Justin Baldoni gets sister's support amid Blake Lively legal controversy
‘Stranger Things’ main star achieves huge milestone before season 5 release
‘Stranger Things’ main star achieves huge milestone before season 5 release
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars to perform ‘Die with a Smile’ at Grammys 2025?
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars to perform ‘Die with a Smile’ at Grammys 2025?
Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes set BFF goals after Travis Kelce, Patrick win
Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes set BFF goals after Travis Kelce, Patrick win
Kendall Jenner sets fashion bar high at 2025 Paris Fashion Week
Kendall Jenner sets fashion bar high at 2025 Paris Fashion Week