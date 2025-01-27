Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds party with Michele Morrone amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit 

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds shared a heartwarming moment with Italian actor Michele Morrone after he publicly expressed his support for the It Ends with Us actress amid her sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni.
The 365 Days actor took to his Instagram stories on Sunday to share a sweet photo with the couple.
In the photo, the trio could be seen beaming with wide smiles, sitting close together with Michele’s arm wrapped around Blake.
“Missed you guys!! Love you!!,” he wrote along the photo.
Michele and Blake became friends last year during filming the sequel to A Simple Plan.
The adorable selfie comes after Michele shared a powerful video in December to defend and support Blake after she accused her This Ends With Us costar and director, Baldoni, of launching a smear campaign against her.
“It’s usually not my thing to make these types of videos, but I think it’s time to stand up for a person I really love, and this person is Blake Lively,” he said in the video.
Michele further added, “Blake was in pain. And I’m really tired to see those kinds of cruel and bad comments about her without knowing the situation.”
Blake Lively filed lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in December, accusing driving a smear campaign against her.