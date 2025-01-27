Royal

Princess Eugenie makes first appearance month after snubbing King Charles

Princess of York, Eugenie breaks cover after skipping royal family's Christmas at Sandringham

  • January 27, 2025

Princess Eugenie was spotted with the British singer Ellie Goulding in her first public appearance after Christmas.

Just a month after skipping Royal Family's Christmas celebration at Sandringham, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew was seen enjoying an evening at the exclusive Chiltern Firehouse in London, showcasing her love for sustainable fashion.

As per a fresh photo shared on event's Instagram account, Eugenie was seen flashing a wide smile for the camera sitting next to Ellie, and husband Jack Brooksbank, celebrating sustainability with white LOCI trainers.

The mother-of-two paired her trainers with a chic Reiss double-breasted blazer.

Eugenie completed her look with tailored black pencil trousers, showcasing comfort and sophistication. 

While Goulding opted for edgy leather trousers and a sleek black jacket.

Eugenie's husband kept it casual in a black jeans, a wool hat, and a coordinating overcoat.

This outing comes after Eugenie’s festive season, which she spent with her in-laws for the first time since her 2018 wedding.

Princess Eugenie was invited by the Royal Family at Sandringham for the festivities, however, she pulled herself out from the gathering.

