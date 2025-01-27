Health

CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'

COVID-19 pandemic originated from a laboratory, Central Intelligence Agency assists

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025
CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with low confidence
CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in a recently released assessment claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic most likely originated from a lab.

According to CBS News, an assessment released on Saturday, January 25, 2025, CIA revealed that it believes that the virus responsible for the pandemic originates from a laboratory, but it has “low confidence” in its own conclusion.

A spokesperson for the agency said in a statement, “CIA assesses with low confidence that a research-related origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is more likely than a natural origin based on the available body of reporting. CIA continues to assess that both research-related and natural origin scenarios of the COVID-19 pandemic remain plausible.”

Adding that they “"will continue to evaluate any available credible new intelligence reporting or open-source information that could change the CIA's assessment."

Meanwhile, China’s embassy in Washington, DC, rejected the CIA assessment, which it said “concocts misleading conclusions, throws dirty water on China, and engages in framing.”

Furthermore, the new assessment report is not the result of any new research but was a summary of the already existing data that was released at the request of the Biden administration and former CIA director William Burns.

The report was released by President Trump's pick and new director of the CIA, John Ratcliffe, who was sworn in Thursday, January 23, 2025. 

King Charles' hidden reason to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge EXPOSED

King Charles' hidden reason to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge EXPOSED
Moment when Lionel Messi surprised everyone by naming Ronaldo 'GOAT'

Moment when Lionel Messi surprised everyone by naming Ronaldo 'GOAT'
CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'

CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'
Princess Beatrice receives delightful news after Prince Andrew's appearance

Princess Beatrice receives delightful news after Prince Andrew's appearance
Pharmacies warn public about weight loss injections amid boost in sales
Pharmacies warn public about weight loss injections amid boost in sales
UK sees alarming increase in 'rare' eating disorder cases
UK sees alarming increase in 'rare' eating disorder cases
How often you should clean your exercise mat?
How often you should clean your exercise mat?
US CDC flu cases report sparks concerns in health experts
US CDC flu cases report sparks concerns in health experts
Netherlands flu outbreak affects schools and healthcare
Netherlands flu outbreak affects schools and healthcare
UK faces measles threat as vaccination rates fall
UK faces measles threat as vaccination rates fall
New research unveils shocking risks for adults with ADHD
New research unveils shocking risks for adults with ADHD
Face moisturiser recall as FDA warns of health risks
Face moisturiser recall as FDA warns of health risks
New study reveals surprising benefits of carbonated water for weight loss
New study reveals surprising benefits of carbonated water for weight loss
Ozempic: Landmark study unveils risk and benefits of popular obesity drug
Ozempic: Landmark study unveils risk and benefits of popular obesity drug
Say goodbye to black bananas: THIS genius tip keeps them fresh longer
Say goodbye to black bananas: THIS genius tip keeps them fresh longer
Protein powder shocking secret reveal: Contains high levels of heavy metals
Protein powder shocking secret reveal: Contains high levels of heavy metals