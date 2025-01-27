Sports

Moment when Lionel Messi surprised everyone by naming Ronaldo 'GOAT'

Lionel Messi openly mentioned Ronaldo’s name in an interview as the greatest footballer he has seen play live

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025
Moment when Lionel Messi surprised everyone by naming Ronaldo GOAT
Moment when Lionel Messi surprised everyone by naming Ronaldo 'GOAT'

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is well-known across the world and is likely to be remembered as one of the greatest in football history!

Despite this, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner openly mentioned Ronaldo’s name in an interview when asked about the greatest footballer he has seen play live.

But it wasn't Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo that Messi named.

Instead, Messi named Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario.

During an interview in 2020, Messi told TyC Sports, “Ronaldo Nazario was a phenomenon. Of all the strikers I have seen, for me he was the best. An impressive player from any aspect.”

While talking about the greatest footballers, Messi also showed gratitude to Ronaldinho.

He added, “He helped me a lot. I came into the dressing room at 16-years-old. Doing so and seeing all these greats was difficult. He took me under his wing, he made me feel comfortable, so that I let go.”

Messi went on to share, “On the pitch I was always looking for him. We played for a few years together. In this era I didn't play much. I would have liked to play a lot more with him.”

The Portuguese star recently reached 920 goals in his career, creating a significant lead over Messi in the all-time top scorers’ list with 70 more goals than Messi, who has 850 goals.

King Charles' hidden reason to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge EXPOSED

King Charles' hidden reason to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge EXPOSED
Moment when Lionel Messi surprised everyone by naming Ronaldo 'GOAT'

Moment when Lionel Messi surprised everyone by naming Ronaldo 'GOAT'
CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'

CIA points to lab leaks for COVID origin but with 'low confidence'
Princess Beatrice receives delightful news after Prince Andrew's appearance

Princess Beatrice receives delightful news after Prince Andrew's appearance
Cristiano Ronaldo issues powerful message after new career milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo issues powerful message after new career milestone
Kansas City Chiefs sets to make history after beating Buffalo Bills
Kansas City Chiefs sets to make history after beating Buffalo Bills
Serena Williams breaks silence on Madison Keys debut Australian Open title
Serena Williams breaks silence on Madison Keys debut Australian Open title
Jannik Sinner secures historic back-to-back Australian Open titles
Jannik Sinner secures historic back-to-back Australian Open titles
Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic feat in match against Valladolid
Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic feat in match against Valladolid
Andy Murray gets brutally honest about coaching after Djokovic Grand Slam upset
Andy Murray gets brutally honest about coaching after Djokovic Grand Slam upset
Madison Keys' husband, Bjorn pens note for wife on maiden Grand Slam title
Madison Keys' husband, Bjorn pens note for wife on maiden Grand Slam title
Novak Djokovic fires back at ‘experts’ with Australian Open injury proof
Novak Djokovic fires back at ‘experts’ with Australian Open injury proof
Sabalenka vs Keys emotional Australian Open final: Tears, jokes, smashed racket
Sabalenka vs Keys emotional Australian Open final: Tears, jokes, smashed racket
Italian cyclist Sara Piffer dies at 19 in tragic car accident
Italian cyclist Sara Piffer dies at 19 in tragic car accident
Man City makes surprising move before Chelsea match
Man City makes surprising move before Chelsea match
Cristiano Ronaldo’s name tributes unexpected icon: Here’s full story
Cristiano Ronaldo’s name tributes unexpected icon: Here’s full story