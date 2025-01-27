Royal

King Harald, Queen Sonja’s nine-year love story to star in Amazon Prime drama

Amazon Prime has unveiled a trailer for 'Harald and Sonja’

A new Amazon Prime drama series will delve into the extraordinary nine-year love story of Norway’s King Harald and Queen Sonja.

As per GB News, their love story, which centred on the Norwegian monarchy in the 1960s, will be included in the next series. Harald married Sonja, a merchant's daughter, in defiance of royal expectations.

The streaming platform has unveiled a trailer for Harald and Sonja.

As per the trailer, Gina Bernhoft Gørvell essayed the role of Sonja and Sindre Strand Offerdal played the role of Harald.

In a trailer the romantic scene showed the couple sailing together, as Sonja is cautioned about the unlikelihood of their relationship, as Harald was expected to wed a princess.

On the story, the producer said that the producers said about a fairy tale, saying, "The story has all the ingredients to become a major international viewer favourite for anyone who likes unique and genuine love stories".

To note, the love story started in 1959 at a dinner party, where Crown Prince Harald first met Sonja Haraldsen at an event hosted by his friend Johan Stenerse.

Speaking to national broadcaster NRK in 2015, the royal couple confirmed it was a "case of love at first sight".

