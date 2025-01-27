Royal

Prince William, Princess Kate host Jordan’s Crown Prince for royal engagement

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Crown Prince of Jordan meeting took place at the Windsor castle

  January 27, 2025


Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II for a key engagement.

Kensington Palace shared the update on social media account, “Welcoming The Crown Prince of Jordan, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, to Windsor this morning.”

While conversing the Prince of Wales and the Crown Prince discussed bilateral cooperation across various fields, including cultural, economic, and environmental initiatives.

They both reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting mutual growth and cooperation while highlighting the strategic and historical alliance between the UK and Jordan.

The Crown Prince of Jordan also shared photographs from the meeting on social media, accompanied by the caption, “With my dear friend HRH, The Prince of Wales, at Windsor Castle today”.

To note, the UK and Jordan have long standing and personal ties as Queen Rania of Jordan serves as a council member for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize.

In 2023, The Prince and Princess of Wales also attended the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein to Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif, representing the United Kingdom at the grand occasion in Amman.

