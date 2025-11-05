Prince Edward performs key duties in Wales amid Prince William’s absence

Prince Edward has kicked off a new royal trip for a delightful engagement.
As Prince William continues his high-profile trip in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for a series of major engagements, King Charles’ youngest brother touched down in Wales to meet the Duke of Edinburgh award’s participants.
In an update shared by Royal Central on Tuesday, November 4, the Duke of Edinburgh, during his trip, highlighted the importance of Welsh language while meeting the candidates.
During his visit to the Senedd in Cardiff, Edward delightfully engaged with the young participants, helping them in volunteering activities, including sorting clothers for charity shops.
While speaking to the participants, Prince Edward also joined them in making friendship bracelets and asked them if the programme helped them reaching their potential or provided them a fruitful experience.
During the outing, the prince also met Welsh speaking students.
Duchess Sophie’s husband also spoke to the students from the Pen y Dre High School in Merthyr Tydfil, who had to face Storm Arm during their programme, and was impressed by their dedication and hard-work.
Maria Tandy, the DofE lead at the school, said : "We just did (the silver award) in October in the Lake District during Storm Amy. I think he was quite impressed by that, you know, made a few jokes.”
"It was an adventure that you will remember,” the duke told the pupils.
Prince Edward also visited the Pierhead, followed by his appearance at the Urdd Cardiff Residential Centre, where he met young people practising first aid and orienteering as part of their DofE expedition.