Royal

Prince Edward performs key duties in Wales amid Prince William’s absence

The Duke of Edinburgh visits Wales for a special engagement as Prince William continues his trip in Brazil

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Prince Edward performs key duties in Wales amid Prince William’s absence
Prince Edward performs key duties in Wales amid Prince William’s absence

Prince Edward has kicked off a new royal trip for a delightful engagement.

As Prince William continues his high-profile trip in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for a series of major engagements, King Charles’ youngest brother touched down in Wales to meet the Duke of Edinburgh award’s participants.

In an update shared by Royal Central on Tuesday, November 4, the Duke of Edinburgh, during his trip, highlighted the importance of Welsh language while meeting the candidates.

During his visit to the Senedd in Cardiff, Edward delightfully engaged with the young participants, helping them in volunteering activities, including sorting clothers for charity shops.

While speaking to the participants, Prince Edward also joined them in making friendship bracelets and asked them if the programme helped them reaching their potential or provided them a fruitful experience.

During the outing, the prince also met Welsh speaking students.

Duchess Sophie’s husband also spoke to the students from the Pen y Dre High School in Merthyr Tydfil, who had to face Storm Arm during their programme, and was impressed by their dedication and hard-work.

Maria Tandy, the DofE lead at the school, said : "We just did (the silver award) in October in the Lake District during Storm Amy. I think he was quite impressed by that, you know, made a few jokes.”

"It was an adventure that you will remember,” the duke told the pupils.

Prince Edward also visited the Pierhead, followed by his appearance at the Urdd Cardiff Residential Centre, where he met young people practising first aid and orienteering as part of their DofE expedition.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince Harry catches heat on Canada Tour for his bold choice in past

Prince Harry catches heat on Canada Tour for his bold choice in past
The Duke of Sussex is currently in Toronto, Canada, for a two-day visit November 5 and November 6

Prince Harry pens sombre letter for Remembrance Day: 10 takeaways from 647-word piece

Prince Harry pens sombre letter for Remembrance Day: 10 takeaways from 647-word piece
The Duke of Sussex releases emotional letter ahead of Remembrance Day

Queen Letizia captivates in breathtaking gown at dinner gala for Sultan Haitham

Queen Letizia captivates in breathtaking gown at dinner gala for Sultan Haitham
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain host a lavish dinner gala for Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for State Visit

King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for State Visit
The Spanish king and queen, Felipe VI and Letizia, host Oman’s Sultan Haitham for State Visit at Zarzuela Palace

Princess Ingrid Alexandra uses THIS surprising last name in her everyday life

Princess Ingrid Alexandra uses THIS surprising last name in her everyday life
Princess Ingrid Alexandra also opened up about her bond with mom Crown Princess Mette-Marit in a candid interview

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new painting finally unveiled by Princess Anne

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new painting finally unveiled by Princess Anne
Princess Anne commemorates King Charles, Queen Camilla's visit to Jersey last year

Inside Sarah Ferguson’s eye-popping comeback plan after falling from grace

Inside Sarah Ferguson’s eye-popping comeback plan after falling from grace
Former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson makes shocking plans to acquire major role after losing royal status

Prince William proudly announces major new initiative for critical cause

Prince William proudly announces major new initiative for critical cause
The Prince of Wales takes impactful step for a vital cause during his visit to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Prince William’s Brazil outing turns star-studded with A-lister appearance

Prince William’s Brazil outing turns star-studded with A-lister appearance
The Prince of Wales was joined through a video message at the United for Wildlife Summit by a surprise guest

Prince William drops first update as King Charles takes big step without him

Prince William drops first update as King Charles takes big step without him
Kensington Palace breaks silence after King Charles assigns Kate Middleton major duties

Prince William hit with heartbreaking news during his Brazil trip

Prince William hit with heartbreaking news during his Brazil trip
The Prince of Wales has lost a close pal due to a fatal fall from a hotel roof in London

Meghan Markle draws Fergie comparison as Prince Harry's concerns come to light

Meghan Markle draws Fergie comparison as Prince Harry's concerns come to light
Prince Harry's not a fan of being paraded around on social media alongside their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet