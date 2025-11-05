Royal

Princess Ingrid Alexandra uses THIS surprising last name in her everyday life

Princess Ingrid Alexandra also opened up about her bond with mom Crown Princess Mette-Marit in a candid interview

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Princess Ingrid Alexandra uses THIS surprising last name in her everyday life
Princess Ingrid Alexandra uses THIS surprising last name in her everyday life

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has surprised royal watchers by revealing the last name she uses in everyday life.

While conversing with Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, the 21-year-old royal, now in her first year of college, said she goes by “Ingrid” and uses “Alexandra” as her last name when needed, adding, “I feel free as a student — I can be myself.”

"I definitely think that my education will be very relevant to the job I will do in the future. I think it is important to have a basic understanding of the political system, of international relations, and how things work," the Princess said.

She added, "And you learn an incredible amount from just being in conversations, having good discussions where you even disagree. I think that will be very important for me in the future as well."

Sharing about her experience in university, Ingrid said, there were "many good universities" she could have chosen but she believed "Sydney was the right choice" for her.

Ingrid said, "They have an incredibly good university with good teachers and a nice student environment."

During her discussion, she also opened up about her bond with mom Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

"It's difficult. Mom has had a chronic illness for a long time. But I try to keep in good contact with her, we often talk on the phone," Ingrid shared, adding, "And I think she wants to treat me to being a student and being here to study. I know that. But of course it's hard to be far away. And I'm proud of my mother who has an incredibly strong will to stand up now."

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who’s second in line to Norway’s throne, began a three-year degree in international relations and political economy at the University of Sydney this summer.

