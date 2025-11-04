Prince William drops first update as King Charles takes big step without him 

Prince William has shared his first update after King Charles made a huge decision in his absence.
On Tuesday, November 4th, the joint Instagram account of Prince and Princess of Wales released a few exclusive clicks of the future King exploring Mangroves during his official visit to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Ahead of his much-awaited Royal appearance at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, the nature enthusiast Royal member visited the sites in person to discover natural habitats.
"Exploring Brazil’s mangroves. Mangroves are salt-tolerant plants that grow in coastal wetlands. They store carbon, protect biodiversity, and shield coastlines from storms," Prince William’s office stated in the caption.
The Kensington Palace continued, "Here in Rio de Janeiro, local guardians are restoring the protected Guapimirim mangrove through reforestation, water cleanup, and wildlife conservation."
"Safeguarding mangroves - and carbon-storing ecosystems everywhere - means safeguarding our future," they concluded with a powerful message.
This update comes shortly after a Royal correspondent, Rebecca English, revealed King Charles III’s latest decision to gather the entire Royal Family to attend Remembrance Day on November 8.
In the absence of the next heir to the British throne, His Majesty also assigned the future Queen, Kate Middleton, who is also battling with an undisclosed form of cancer, to attend a key ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum on November 11th.
Notably, the unannounced decision of King Charles was made when Prince William was out of the country and will attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony on November 5th.