Royal

Inside Sarah Ferguson’s eye-popping comeback plan after falling from grace

Former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson makes shocking plans to acquire major role after losing royal status

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Inside Sarah Ferguson’s eye-popping comeback plan after falling from grace
Inside Sarah Ferguson’s eye-popping comeback plan after falling from grace

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly seeking a "pricey brand rescue team" to revamp her image after falling from grace amid Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

After her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor officially lost all his Royal titles amid renewed scrutiny of his alleged ties with the late paedophile and sex offender - Fergie is working on a plan b to make her comeback as the leader in the “female positivity world”.

An inside source exclusively told The Sun, "Sarah has always been a grafter and a hard worker and always finds ways of making money and getting out of a hole."

"She has expensive tastes and massive outgoings, but always found a way to make ends meet. Calls from brands may go unanswered right now, but she is still Sarah Ferguson and still a big name," they added.

The aforementioned outlet claimed that the childrens' books author is now looking for "a number of branding and commercial opportunities" as "'a mother and philanthropist'".

For the unversed, the 66-year-old landed in trouble in September - when her old apology email to Epstein resurfaced in which she had addressed the convicted criminal as her "supreme friend."

The email resulted in six major UK charities cutting ties with Sarah - who served as their Patron all these years. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince William proudly announces major new initiative for critical cause

Prince William proudly announces major new initiative for critical cause
The Prince of Wales takes impactful step for a vital cause during his visit to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Prince William’s Brazil outing turns star-studded with A-lister appearance

Prince William’s Brazil outing turns star-studded with A-lister appearance
The Prince of Wales was joined through a video message at the United for Wildlife Summit by a surprise guest

Prince William drops first update as King Charles takes big step without him

Prince William drops first update as King Charles takes big step without him
Kensington Palace breaks silence after King Charles assigns Kate Middleton major duties

Prince William hit with heartbreaking news during his Brazil trip

Prince William hit with heartbreaking news during his Brazil trip
The Prince of Wales has lost a close pal due to a fatal fall from a hotel roof in London

Meghan Markle draws Fergie comparison as Prince Harry's concerns come to light

Meghan Markle draws Fergie comparison as Prince Harry's concerns come to light
Prince Harry's not a fan of being paraded around on social media alongside their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle celebrates third baby news before Prince Harry's Canada trip

Meghan Markle celebrates third baby news before Prince Harry's Canada trip
The Duchess of Sussex receives baby news before Prince Harry heads to Canada

King Charles calls senior Royals for key gathering after Andrew's scandal

King Charles calls senior Royals for key gathering after Andrew's scandal
The British Royal Family to reunite for the first time after Andrew Mountbatten lost his noble titles publicly

Kate Middleton set for major solo outing after Prince William's Brazil trip

Kate Middleton set for major solo outing after Prince William's Brazil trip
Prince William is currently in Brazil for the Earthshot Awards and to attend the COP30 summit to discuss climate concerns

Prince William proves Meghan Markle, Harry totally wrong during Brazil trip

Prince William proves Meghan Markle, Harry totally wrong during Brazil trip
The Prince of Wales shuts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell claims with surprise move in Brazil

Royal Family makes exciting announcement after Prince Harry Canada trip update

Royal Family makes exciting announcement after Prince Harry Canada trip update
Buckingham Palace updates Royal fans on historic event taking place in April next year

Royal Family member attends charity concert ahead of Christmas celebration

Royal Family member attends charity concert ahead of Christmas celebration
Royal Family shares exicitng update after Queen Mary's short Egypt trip

Prince William faces funny slip-up in Brazil with special gift for son Louis

Prince William faces funny slip-up in Brazil with special gift for son Louis
The Prince of Wales received the personalized gifts for his three children, Prince Gorge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis