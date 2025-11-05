Inside Sarah Ferguson’s eye-popping comeback plan after falling from grace

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly seeking a "pricey brand rescue team" to revamp her image after falling from grace amid Jeffrey Epstein controversy.
After her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor officially lost all his Royal titles amid renewed scrutiny of his alleged ties with the late paedophile and sex offender - Fergie is working on a plan b to make her comeback as the leader in the “female positivity world”.
An inside source exclusively told The Sun, "Sarah has always been a grafter and a hard worker and always finds ways of making money and getting out of a hole."
"She has expensive tastes and massive outgoings, but always found a way to make ends meet. Calls from brands may go unanswered right now, but she is still Sarah Ferguson and still a big name," they added.
The aforementioned outlet claimed that the childrens' books author is now looking for "a number of branding and commercial opportunities" as "'a mother and philanthropist'".
For the unversed, the 66-year-old landed in trouble in September - when her old apology email to Epstein resurfaced in which she had addressed the convicted criminal as her "supreme friend."
The email resulted in six major UK charities cutting ties with Sarah - who served as their Patron all these years.