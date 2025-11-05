Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla's new painting finally unveiled by Princess Anne

Princess Anne commemorates King Charles, Queen Camilla's visit to Jersey last year

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new painting finally unveiled by Princess Anne
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new painting finally unveiled by Princess Anne

Princess Anne has finally lift the curtain on artwork featuring King Charles and Queen Camilla.

On Tuesday, November 3, the Princess Royal honoured her brother and his wife by unveiling their new painting - commemorating their majesties' visit to Jersey last year in July.

The artwork - which was unveiled during a ceremony in the Royal Court Building in St Helier amid Anne's visit to Jersey,  captured Charles and Camilla walking around Royal Square in heavy rain, while after addressing crowds gathered outside.

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new painting finally unveiled by Princess Anne

The artist behind the artwork, Jason Butler while expressing his thoughts noted, "The image of them walking through the rain, smiling and engaging with islanders, felt like the truest reflection of that day."

King's visit to Jersey last year marked first for a reigning monarch since late mother Queen Elizabeth II's trip in 2005.

Princess Anne is all set for her solo four-day visit to Australia on November 8, 2025.

