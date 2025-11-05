Prince William’s Brazil outing turns star-studded with A-lister appearance

Prince William’s recent trip to Brazil took an unexpected star-studded turn when A-lister made a surprise appearance.
On November 4, the Prince of Wales was joined through a video message at the United for Wildlife Summit by a surprise guest: Leonardo DiCaprio.
The organization works to counter the illegal trade in wildlife and endangered species.
In his virtual address, DiCaprio appealed to global leaders to take urgent and decisive action.
"Nature is our most powerful solution," the Oscar winner said in the video, also published on his Instagram page.
The Titanic star went on to say, “I urge world leaders to unite with courage and ambition because the world depends on it.”
At the summit, the heir to the British throne also made a speech to his Earthshot Prize, which he said "will honor some of the most inspiring people and solutions to our planet’s greatest challenges."
He added, “Our task here today is clear: We must put a stop to the criminal networks driving environmental crime and destruction. We must stand alongside those who, every day, are standing up and defending nature. We must recognize and celebrate these protectors, not just in words but through our actions. And we must act together."
"Governments, businesses and civil society — each must now step up and play their role in developing solutions, scaling support, and shifting resources to where they are needed most," he continued.
William mentioned, "As we look ahead to COP30 in the Amazon, let us carry our determination forward… united in purpose, bold in ambition, and unwavering in our commitment to a safer and healthier world."
Prince William unveiled a plan to support Indigenous communities affected by deforestation, aiming to protect those most at risk—and best positioned to safeguard nature.