Royal

King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for State Visit

The Spanish king and queen, Felipe VI and Letizia, host Oman’s Sultan Haitham for State Visit at Zarzuela Palace

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for State Visit
King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for State Visit

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are hosting a key royal at palace.

On Tuesday, November 4, the king and queen of Spain warmly welcomed Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman for a State Visit at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.

After welcoming the sultan at their royal residence, Their Majesties held a meeting with him, followed by a lunch in his honor.

The State Visit aims to strengthen the bilateral ties between Oman and Spain.

Taking to Instagram, the Spanish Royal Family shared a carousel of photos from the delightful meeting, along with details about the visit.

“State visit of the Sultan of Oman, Haitham Bin Tariq, to Spain to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. This morning the official reception with honors by the Kings to the Sultan of Oman at the Royal Palace in Madrid,” read the caption.

The Royals continued, “The King later held a meeting with the Sultan at the Palace of La Zarzuela and afterwards the Kings offered a lunch in his honor which was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Shihab Bin Tariq.”

For the high-profile day, King Felipe wore a crisp white shirt and black pants, paired with a blue tie, all layered under a long black coat.

Queen Letizia, who coordinated with her husband by wearing black, also exuded charm in a long coat, accentuated with a waistbelt.

Meanwhile, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq donned his traditional regal attire, dishdasha, in brown color, adorned with gold details.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince Harry catches heat on Canada Tour for his bold choice in past

Prince Harry catches heat on Canada Tour for his bold choice in past
The Duke of Sussex is currently in Toronto, Canada, for a two-day visit November 5 and November 6

Prince Harry pens sombre letter for Remembrance Day: 10 takeaways from 647-word piece

Prince Harry pens sombre letter for Remembrance Day: 10 takeaways from 647-word piece
The Duke of Sussex releases emotional letter ahead of Remembrance Day

Queen Letizia captivates in breathtaking gown at dinner gala for Sultan Haitham

Queen Letizia captivates in breathtaking gown at dinner gala for Sultan Haitham
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain host a lavish dinner gala for Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

Princess Ingrid Alexandra uses THIS surprising last name in her everyday life

Princess Ingrid Alexandra uses THIS surprising last name in her everyday life
Princess Ingrid Alexandra also opened up about her bond with mom Crown Princess Mette-Marit in a candid interview

Prince Edward performs key duties in Wales amid Prince William’s absence

Prince Edward performs key duties in Wales amid Prince William’s absence
The Duke of Edinburgh visits Wales for a special engagement as Prince William continues his trip in Brazil

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new painting finally unveiled by Princess Anne

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new painting finally unveiled by Princess Anne
Princess Anne commemorates King Charles, Queen Camilla's visit to Jersey last year

Inside Sarah Ferguson’s eye-popping comeback plan after falling from grace

Inside Sarah Ferguson’s eye-popping comeback plan after falling from grace
Former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson makes shocking plans to acquire major role after losing royal status

Prince William proudly announces major new initiative for critical cause

Prince William proudly announces major new initiative for critical cause
The Prince of Wales takes impactful step for a vital cause during his visit to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Prince William’s Brazil outing turns star-studded with A-lister appearance

Prince William’s Brazil outing turns star-studded with A-lister appearance
The Prince of Wales was joined through a video message at the United for Wildlife Summit by a surprise guest

Prince William drops first update as King Charles takes big step without him

Prince William drops first update as King Charles takes big step without him
Kensington Palace breaks silence after King Charles assigns Kate Middleton major duties

Prince William hit with heartbreaking news during his Brazil trip

Prince William hit with heartbreaking news during his Brazil trip
The Prince of Wales has lost a close pal due to a fatal fall from a hotel roof in London

Meghan Markle draws Fergie comparison as Prince Harry's concerns come to light

Meghan Markle draws Fergie comparison as Prince Harry's concerns come to light
Prince Harry's not a fan of being paraded around on social media alongside their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet