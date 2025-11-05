King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for State Visit

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are hosting a key royal at palace.
On Tuesday, November 4, the king and queen of Spain warmly welcomed Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman for a State Visit at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.
After welcoming the sultan at their royal residence, Their Majesties held a meeting with him, followed by a lunch in his honor.
The State Visit aims to strengthen the bilateral ties between Oman and Spain.
Taking to Instagram, the Spanish Royal Family shared a carousel of photos from the delightful meeting, along with details about the visit.
“State visit of the Sultan of Oman, Haitham Bin Tariq, to Spain to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. This morning the official reception with honors by the Kings to the Sultan of Oman at the Royal Palace in Madrid,” read the caption.
The Royals continued, “The King later held a meeting with the Sultan at the Palace of La Zarzuela and afterwards the Kings offered a lunch in his honor which was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Shihab Bin Tariq.”
For the high-profile day, King Felipe wore a crisp white shirt and black pants, paired with a blue tie, all layered under a long black coat.
Queen Letizia, who coordinated with her husband by wearing black, also exuded charm in a long coat, accentuated with a waistbelt.
Meanwhile, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq donned his traditional regal attire, dishdasha, in brown color, adorned with gold details.