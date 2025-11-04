Meghan Markle draws Fergie comparison as Prince Harry's concerns come to light

Prince Harry has expressed his reservations about his wife, Meghan Markle's, latest social media posts featuring himself and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
In the past week, the Duchess of Sussex has posted a Halloween-themed Instagram videos of Harry and their kids at a pumpkin patch, running through mazes and carving jack-o'-lanterns.
She also posted a date night Instagram reel featuring Harry at Game 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.
"He's very aware of her parading him around," a source told Page Six. "He doesn't love the social media displays."
Besides that, the Duke of Sussex also did not love their personal life being tied to Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever's, holiday collection.
A brand new candle titled Signature Candle No. 519 is a nod to Harry and Meghan's wedding date, May 19, 2018.
The source revealed that Harry "is aware" that things like that are "not a great look and Fergie-esque", referencing Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
They added, "The shine has worn off, which is fair at this point in a relationship, but he's also blown up his life for her [and] he's used to being universally loved."
Meanwhile, now their reputation is the exact opposite, as the pair was booed when they were shown on the Jumbotron at the Dodgers game.
Meghan Markle deactivated her account in 2020 but rejoined Instagram at the beginning of this year, around the launch of the lifestyle brand.