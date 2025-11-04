Royal

Meghan Markle draws Fergie comparison as Prince Harry's concerns come to light

Prince Harry's not a fan of being paraded around on social media alongside their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Meghan Markle draws Fergie comparison as Prince Harrys concerns come to light
Meghan Markle draws Fergie comparison as Prince Harry's concerns come to light

Prince Harry has expressed his reservations about his wife, Meghan Markle's, latest social media posts featuring himself and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the past week, the Duchess of Sussex has posted a Halloween-themed Instagram videos of Harry and their kids at a pumpkin patch, running through mazes and carving jack-o'-lanterns.

She also posted a date night Instagram reel featuring Harry at Game 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

"He's very aware of her parading him around," a source told Page Six. "He doesn't love the social media displays."

Besides that, the Duke of Sussex also did not love their personal life being tied to Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever's, holiday collection.

A brand new candle titled Signature Candle No. 519 is a nod to Harry and Meghan's wedding date, May 19, 2018.

The source revealed that Harry "is aware" that things like that are "not a great look and ­Fergie-esque", referencing Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

They added, "The shine has worn off, which is fair at this point in a relationship, but he's also blown up his life for her [and] he's used to being universally loved."

Meanwhile, now their reputation is the exact opposite, as the pair was booed when they were shown on the Jumbotron at the Dodgers game.

Meghan Markle deactivated her account in 2020 but rejoined Instagram at the beginning of this year, around the launch of the lifestyle brand.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Meghan Markle celebrates third baby news before Prince Harry's Canada trip

Meghan Markle celebrates third baby news before Prince Harry's Canada trip
The Duchess of Sussex receives baby news before Prince Harry heads to Canada

King Charles calls senior Royals for key gathering after Andrew's scandal

King Charles calls senior Royals for key gathering after Andrew's scandal
The British Royal Family to reunite for the first time after Andrew Mountbatten lost his noble titles publicly

Kate Middleton set for major solo outing after Prince William's Brazil trip

Kate Middleton set for major solo outing after Prince William's Brazil trip
Prince William is currently in Brazil for the Earthshot Awards and to attend the COP30 summit to discuss climate concerns

Prince William proves Meghan Markle, Harry totally wrong during Brazil trip

Prince William proves Meghan Markle, Harry totally wrong during Brazil trip
The Prince of Wales shuts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell claims with surprise move in Brazil

Royal Family makes exciting announcement after Prince Harry Canada trip update

Royal Family makes exciting announcement after Prince Harry Canada trip update
Buckingham Palace updates Royal fans on historic event taking place in April next year

Royal Family member attends charity concert ahead of Christmas celebration

Royal Family member attends charity concert ahead of Christmas celebration
Royal Family shares exicitng update after Queen Mary's short Egypt trip

Prince William faces funny slip-up in Brazil with special gift for son Louis

Prince William faces funny slip-up in Brazil with special gift for son Louis
The Prince of Wales received the personalized gifts for his three children, Prince Gorge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince Harry announces pre-planned Canada trip last minute amid William's Brazil tour

Prince Harry announces pre-planned Canada trip last minute amid William's Brazil tour
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry confirmed to kick off two-day Canada tour this week

Prince William shares exciting update on Brazil visit day one

Prince William shares exciting update on Brazil visit day one
Prince William takes part in football match during the first day of his Brazil trip

Princess Ingrid shares rare comment on brother Marius Borg Høiby’s case

Princess Ingrid shares rare comment on brother Marius Borg Høiby’s case
Norway’s Crown Princess acknowledged the strain the situation due to her half-brother Marius Borg Høiby case

Prince William to unveil landmark global collaboration at Earthshot Prize 2025

Prince William to unveil landmark global collaboration at Earthshot Prize 2025
The Prince of Wales will announce a new partnership in his today speech at fifth annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

Prince William enjoys relaxing day by beach amid Brazil visit

Prince William enjoys relaxing day by beach amid Brazil visit
Prince William hits the beach on his first day of Brazil tour for 2025 Earthshot Prize