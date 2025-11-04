Royal

Meghan Markle celebrates third baby news before Prince Harry's Canada trip

The Duchess of Sussex receives baby news before Prince Harry heads to Canada

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Meghan Markle celebrates third baby news before Prince Harrys Canada trip
Meghan Markle celebrates third baby news before Prince Harry's Canada trip

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex has received a delightful news ahead of Prince Harry's solo trip to Canada.

The Suits star Patrick J. Adams - who played Meghan's character Rachel Zane's love interest, Mike Ross in the series has shared has announced his wife's third pregnancy.

Alongside a black and white photo of his wife, Troian Bellisario with a huge baby bump, Patrick penned a heart touching note.

"We don’t know your name yet. We don’t know your gender. We don’t know what your smile looks like or what your first laugh will do to our hearts," he penned.

The actor continued, "We don’t what will make you laugh or cry or what food you will fall in love with first. We don’t know what will scare you or how you’ll learn to overcome it."

"We don’t know what kind of music will make you want to move or what kind of clothes you’ll reach for when your arms are strong enough to grab them," he noted.

Patrick further expressed, "We don’t know exactly what kind of gymnastics our hearts will do when we get to hold you for the first time. We’ve been here before but we’ve never been here with you and so we really know nothing at all. Almost nothing."

"What we do know is that we have an infinite supply of love waiting for you. Love, laughter, tears, dance parties, lullabies and lessons. We’ll show you some stuff but you will teach us everything else," he claimed.

The 44-yeart-old actor concluded his heartfelt note adding, "We don’t know much but we know there is nothing we want to be more than your parents."

"It’s a strange stage you’re about to walk out on but we’ll be right there with you for the whole terrifying, wonderful and beautiful show. Thanks for choosing us. We will always choose you. Soon…."

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Meghan Markle draws Fergie comparison as Prince Harry's concerns come to light

Meghan Markle draws Fergie comparison as Prince Harry's concerns come to light
Prince Harry's not a fan of being paraded around on social media alongside their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

King Charles calls senior Royals for key gathering after Andrew's scandal

King Charles calls senior Royals for key gathering after Andrew's scandal
The British Royal Family to reunite for the first time after Andrew Mountbatten lost his noble titles publicly

Kate Middleton set for major solo outing after Prince William's Brazil trip

Kate Middleton set for major solo outing after Prince William's Brazil trip
Prince William is currently in Brazil for the Earthshot Awards and to attend the COP30 summit to discuss climate concerns

Prince William proves Meghan Markle, Harry totally wrong during Brazil trip

Prince William proves Meghan Markle, Harry totally wrong during Brazil trip
The Prince of Wales shuts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell claims with surprise move in Brazil

Royal Family makes exciting announcement after Prince Harry Canada trip update

Royal Family makes exciting announcement after Prince Harry Canada trip update
Buckingham Palace updates Royal fans on historic event taking place in April next year

Royal Family member attends charity concert ahead of Christmas celebration

Royal Family member attends charity concert ahead of Christmas celebration
Royal Family shares exicitng update after Queen Mary's short Egypt trip

Prince William faces funny slip-up in Brazil with special gift for son Louis

Prince William faces funny slip-up in Brazil with special gift for son Louis
The Prince of Wales received the personalized gifts for his three children, Prince Gorge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince Harry announces pre-planned Canada trip last minute amid William's Brazil tour

Prince Harry announces pre-planned Canada trip last minute amid William's Brazil tour
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry confirmed to kick off two-day Canada tour this week

Prince William shares exciting update on Brazil visit day one

Prince William shares exciting update on Brazil visit day one
Prince William takes part in football match during the first day of his Brazil trip

Princess Ingrid shares rare comment on brother Marius Borg Høiby’s case

Princess Ingrid shares rare comment on brother Marius Borg Høiby’s case
Norway’s Crown Princess acknowledged the strain the situation due to her half-brother Marius Borg Høiby case

Prince William to unveil landmark global collaboration at Earthshot Prize 2025

Prince William to unveil landmark global collaboration at Earthshot Prize 2025
The Prince of Wales will announce a new partnership in his today speech at fifth annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

Prince William enjoys relaxing day by beach amid Brazil visit

Prince William enjoys relaxing day by beach amid Brazil visit
Prince William hits the beach on his first day of Brazil tour for 2025 Earthshot Prize