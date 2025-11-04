Meghan Markle celebrates third baby news before Prince Harry's Canada trip

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex has received a delightful news ahead of Prince Harry's solo trip to Canada.
The Suits star Patrick J. Adams - who played Meghan's character Rachel Zane's love interest, Mike Ross in the series has shared has announced his wife's third pregnancy.
Alongside a black and white photo of his wife, Troian Bellisario with a huge baby bump, Patrick penned a heart touching note.
"We don’t know your name yet. We don’t know your gender. We don’t know what your smile looks like or what your first laugh will do to our hearts," he penned.
The actor continued, "We don’t what will make you laugh or cry or what food you will fall in love with first. We don’t know what will scare you or how you’ll learn to overcome it."
"We don’t know what kind of music will make you want to move or what kind of clothes you’ll reach for when your arms are strong enough to grab them," he noted.
Patrick further expressed, "We don’t know exactly what kind of gymnastics our hearts will do when we get to hold you for the first time. We’ve been here before but we’ve never been here with you and so we really know nothing at all. Almost nothing."
"What we do know is that we have an infinite supply of love waiting for you. Love, laughter, tears, dance parties, lullabies and lessons. We’ll show you some stuff but you will teach us everything else," he claimed.
The 44-yeart-old actor concluded his heartfelt note adding, "We don’t know much but we know there is nothing we want to be more than your parents."
"It’s a strange stage you’re about to walk out on but we’ll be right there with you for the whole terrifying, wonderful and beautiful show. Thanks for choosing us. We will always choose you. Soon…."