King Charles calls senior Royals for key gathering after Andrew's scandal

The British Royal Family to reunite for the first time after Andrew Mountbatten lost his noble titles publicly

  By Fatima Hassan
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will reunite the entire British Royal Family for a significant event after Andrew Mountbatten's public fallout. 

On Tuesday, November 4, the infamous Royal aide, Rebecca English, turned to her X account to share the new update regarding His Majesty's upcoming prestigious duties.

In the tweet, the royal editor revealed that the King and his life partner will attend a series of engagements to mark Remembrance Day 2025, "including the annual Royal British Legion Festival" alongside the senior Royal Family members. 

The noble ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on November 8 and the Cenotaph service on November 9.

According to media reports, the 76-year-old monarch, who will turn 77 on November 14, has also assigned a key task to the future queen, Kate Middleton, as Prince William is currently on his official visit to Brazil.

However, to fill Prince William's void, the Princess of Wales will undertake the new role and will pay a visit to the National Memorial Arboretum after the Cenotaph service, on November 11, in the absence of her husband.

For the unversed, Remembrance Day is usually celebrated on the second Sunday of each November, in which King Charles leads the nation in remembering those who have died in world wars and other conflicts.

This update comes a few days after the monarch officially stripped Andrew of his remaining titles after his alleged ties with the late child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, were exposed.

