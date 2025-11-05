Prince William proudly announces major new initiative for critical cause

Prince William has announced an inspiring new initiative to tackle a major concern.
At the United for Wildlife Summit 2025 in Brazil, the Prince of Wales announced new initiative to protect Indigenous People and local communities.
“Today I am proud to announce a new partnership between The Royal Foundation and the Coordination of Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon, and The Podaali Fund, the first Indigenous led fund covering the Brazilian Amazon,” said the future king in his speech.
William also shared the update in a joint Instagram post with United for Wildlife on Tuesday, November 4.
“To protect the Amazon, we must first protect its defenders. Proud to announce a new initiative at today’s @unitedforwildlife Global Summit in Rio, designed to protect Indigenous Peoples and local communities, environmental defenders in Brazil from growing intimidation, violence and threats to life,” stated the caption.
The father of three continued, “The Coordination of Indigenous Organisations of the Brazilian Amazon will deliver legal aid, emergency funding, and threat-tracking systems to help Indigenous leaders defend their lands safely and continue their vital work protecting part of the Amazon - one of the world’s most critical ecosystems.”
William further noted, “The programme builds on last year’s success in Africa, where over 6,000 rangers are now insured and supported through a five-year commitment to nature’s protectors. Together, we stand with those who protect our plane.”
For those unfamiliar, United for Wildlife is a global initiative aimed to end the illegal wildlife trade by targeting the networks that make it possible. It was founded by Prince William and is run under The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales.