Prince William hit with heartbreaking news during his Brazil trip

The Prince of Wales has lost a close pal due to a fatal fall from a hotel roof in London

Prince William has been struck with the devastating news of losing a close pal during his climate-concerned trip to Brazil.

The Prince of Wales would have to deal with the grief of losing a close pal, as it was revealed that his university mate and socialite Ben Duncan has passed away after falling from a roof in London.

Former Big Brother star, who was friends with Kate Middleton and William during his time at St Andrews University, died after a fatal 100 ft fall from the roof of a West End hotel in London.

Duncan was said to be part of the couple's inner circle when they first started dating before he went on to become a media personality.

The 45-year-old was confirmed dead on Thursday after he fell seven floors from the rooftop bar of the popular St James hotel, where rooms can cost up to £1,000 a night.

He was found dead before the Metropolitan Police were scrambled to probe reports of a "man on the roof" of the luxury five-star hotel.

Ben Duncan on Kate Middleton and Prince William's romance

Ben Duncan was one of the first people to know about the couple's budding romance; speaking in 2010, he said, "Because we'd had Will and Kate in our midst we had royal protection officers swarming the place. We knew that they had hit it off and we knew that something was happening, but they were just left alone to get on with it."

Recalling the old days, he added, "It was the end of their first year. I was there, and in person there were a lot of attractive girls. She was in a very daring dress, in a sheer stocking-like dress. He was sitting front row and his eyes were like stalks."

"She brushed by him on the way to the catwalk and things were never the same again - the whole history of the monarchy had been altered."

Following his graduation, Ben went on to star in Big Brother, Come Dine With Me, Ladette to Lady and Celebrity Coach Trip.

