Selena Gomez replies to Senate candidate Sam Parker’s 'deportation’ threat

Selena Gomez breaks silence after her tearful criticism of ICE raids in now-deleted video

  • January 28, 2025
Selena Gomez has broken silence on the US Senate candidate Sam Parker’s “deportation” threat.

On January 27 night, Sam issued a statement against the Disney alum and suggested that she should be deported.

He wrote on X, "Selena Gomez picked illegals over America b/c she's the 3rd gen descendent of Mexican illegals who received citizenship in the '87 Amnesty. She has an entitlement attitude toward America, like her illegal g'parents. Maybe Selena should be deported, too?"

The senate candidate further added, "Deport Selena Gomez.”

Shortly, Selena fired back at his remarks in a humorous way on Instagram.

The Only Murders in the Building star penned, “Oh Mr. Parker Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.”

Notably, the controversy started when the Rare Beauty founder, who’s also a third-generation Mexican American, showed sympathy with immigrant families and children after Donald Trump’s new administration’s policies in a deleted clip.

She cried in the clip and said, “I just wanted to say that I’m so sorry,” over deportations of illegal immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Last week, Trump held his inauguration ceremony and announced to deport illegal immigrants from the country.

