Katy Perry announces upcoming Lifetimes tour dates  

  • January 28, 2025
Katy Perry is ready to serenade the audience with her chart-topping hits!

The musician shared a press release with the Live Nation Media portal, revealing the dates of her US leg of her upcoming Lifetimes tour. 

Perry, known for her massive hits, will also perform her newest album, 143, which included 11 tracks, all went out to be a major hit amongst her fans. 

Meanwhile, the singer will perform her concert in the States after having an entire house on four continents.

The tour dates have been scheduled with a star-studded performance scheduled in the United Center in Chicago (May 12), T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (May 17), Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (July 15), TD Garden in Boston (August 8), Madison Square Garden in New York City (August 11) and Kaseya Center in Miami (August 23).

To note, the presale of the concert tickets will open on January 28 followed by general sale on January 31.

On the personal front, Katy Perry first met Orlando Bloom while fighting for a burger at the 2016 Golden Globes. 

Now the couple are happily engaged and are also parents to an adorable daughter Daisy Bloom. 

