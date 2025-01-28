Trump confirms Microsoft enters ‘bidding war’ for TikTok

US President Donald Trump revealed that Microsoft is also in talks to acquire the popular social media app TikTok.
According to BBC, Trump on Monday, January 27, 2025, confirmed Bill Gates found Microsoft’s interest in buying TikTok to the reporters when asked if the tech company was in talks of acquiring the video-sharing app, to which he replied, “I would say yes.”
The 78-year-old, while travelling from Miami to Washington, DC, on Air Force One, told reporters that there was “great interest in TikTok,” adding, “I like bidding wars because you make your best deals.”
However, he declined to share a full list of the US firms that are interested in buying TikTok.
Moreover, during his address to a gathering of Republican politicians in Florida, he said, “We'll see what happens. We're going to have a lot of people bidding on it. If we can save all that voice and all the jobs, and China won't be involved, we don't want China involved, but we'll see what happens.”
Microsoft and TikTok have not yet reacted to US presidents’ comments, but Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in 2021 called TikTok talks the “strangest thing I’ve ever worked on.”
Notably, this came after Trump delayed the TikTok ban for 75 days after Trump took the president's office for the second time, the day after the video-sharing app with over 170 million US users briefly went dark amid the ban law.