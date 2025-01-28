Sci-Tech

Donald Trump breaks silence on DeepSeek bold entry into US market

US president reacts to Chinese AI startup DeepSeek's dark-horse entry into the US market

US President Donald Trump reacts to the surprise entry of the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek's bold entry in the American market.

According to The Hill, Trump has warned the US AI industry about DeepSeek and called the release of a new chatbot similar to OpenAI ChatGPT a “wake-up call” for the artificial intelligence companies of the country.

Trump told the Republican congressional retreat in Florida on Monday, January 27, 2025, “Hopefully, the release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win.”

“When you hear somebody come up with something, we always have the ideas. We’re always first. So, I would say that’s a positive. That could be very much a positive development. So instead of spending billions and billions, you’ll spend less, and you’ll come up with, hopefully, the same solution,” he continued.

Notably, the Chinese-made artificial intelligence model, within a week after its release, overtook ChatGPT as the most popular free app in Apple’s US and UK app stores, while the leading AI chip supplier Nvidia lost around $600 billion in the market cap on Monday, marking the biggest one-day loss for any company on a day in US history.

