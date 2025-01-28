DeepSeek forced to take strong actions amid cyberattack

DeepSeek sudden popularity faced a huge hurdle as the platform became a victim of cyber intrusion.
Chinese startup shared on Monday, that the app will temporarily limit registrations as to deal with the problem and to prepare itself for any future unauthorised access.
Earlier in the day, the startup was also hit with some disruption on its website after gaining attention in the tech-world.
The company resolved all issues related to its application programming interface and user’s log-in problems.
This interruption of services were DeepSeek’s longest in around 90 days and coincided with its out-of-the-world popularity.
DeepSeek released a model, R1, last week, which took the US tech market by storm with its cost efficiency, as the Chinese startup is working with a fraction of what its US counterparts are utilising.
Furthermore, it is powered by the DeepSeek-V3 model, which according to its creators, "tops the leaderboard among open-source models and rivals the most advanced closed-source models globally."
The popularity of the Chinese platform directly affected the tech stocks in US, with Nvidia and Oracle receiving a major blow.
DeepSeek has also earned a reaction from President Donald Trump, who called the success of Chinese AI company, a "wake up call" for the US AI-focused technology industry.