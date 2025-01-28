Coca-Cola lands in hot water over health concerns

Coca-Cola was forced to make a shocking decision after it was reported that the drinks have relatively higher levels of a chemical called chlorate.
As per BBC, in some countries across Europe, the soft drink manufacturer has recalled its drinks amid safety concerns.
The products were pulled off from Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg’s markets.
As per the Belgium branch of Coca-Cola's international bottling and distribution operation, affected products include the Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Tropico and Minute Maid brands.
Chlorate is common in foods as it comes from chlorine disinfectants widely used in water treatment and food processing.
"Independent expert analysis concludes that any associated risk for consumers is very low," the company's spokesperson added.
Coca-Cola also shared that they have not received any complaints from Britain, where the product is already sold, and it had "alerted the authorities on this matter and will continue to collaborate with them."
The issue has affected few imported cans of Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Spirit Zero and Appletiser.
Anne Gravett from the Food Standards Agency said they were investigating the case, noting, "If we identify any unsafe food, we’ll take action to ensure it is removed and alert consumers."
High levels of chlorate can cause health problems including thyroid problems, especially in children and infants.
Private nutritionist Caron Grazette told the outlet, "We need to question whether or not we want to digest chemicals in soft drinks which are used in the production of fireworks and disinfectants, however small the quantity."
Grazette also revealed that taken in excess, Chlorate can cause vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea and limiting the blood’s ability to absorb oxygen.
During the routine testing at the company’s facility in Ghent, Belgium, the higher levels of chemicals were discovered.
Coca-Cola has removed majority of the unsold products from the shelves as the health concerns rises.