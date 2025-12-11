Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Sherrone Moore arrested after dismissal as Michigan’s football coach

Head football coach for the University of Michigan, Sherrone Moore, has been detained just hours after being fired for having an “inappropriate relationship.”

Moore was detained by police in Saline, Michigan, on Wednesday. He was later turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for an “investigation into potential charges,” the Saline Police Department said in a statement to ESPN.

It’s unclear what the investigation is in relation to.

Earlier Wednesday, Moore was fired after a University of Michigan probe found “credible evidence” that the coach “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” the school said in a statement shared by multiple outlets.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” the University of Michigan said.

This was just Moore’s second season as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. He was given the title in January 2024 after six years as a member of the offensive staff.

The Michigan Wolverines finished the regular season at 9-3 and have a game against the Texas Longhorns at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on December 31.

