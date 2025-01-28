Princess Charlene of Monaco fuels wedding ring rumors with bold style move

Princess Charlene of Monaco sparked intrigue as she stepped out wearing gloves, fueling speculation over the ongoing mystery surrounding her missing wedding ring.
Prior to her recent outing, the Princess of Monaco ignited divorce rumours as she attended the funeral of Didier Guillaume, a former French minister and head of the Monegasque Government, without her wedding ring.
Now Princess Charlene joined her husband to attend the Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote.
For the unversed, Sainte Devote is the patron saint of The Principality Of Monaco and France's Mediterranean Corsica island.
Notably, the Princess did not involve herself in any dialogue related to the speculation about her wedding ring.
For her outing she made a bold move by wearing gloves, so no one can notice that she was wearing the jewel or not.
The service was held at Notre-Dame-Immaculée Cathedral in Monaco.
She paired the gloves with an elegant black and white coat dress as she stepped out for Sainte-Devote celebrations with their children, Jacques and Gabriella.
They also lit a fire dedicated to Monaco's patron saint.
To note, the Prince and Princess of Monaco are currently residing in the Prince's Palace of Monaco along with their twin children.
The couple started their romance in 2006, six years after meeting at a swimming competition in Monaco.