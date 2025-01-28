Royal

Princess Charlene of Monaco fuels wedding ring rumors with bold style move

The Princess of Monaco ignited divorce rumors after attending the funeral of Didier Guillaume without her ring

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 28, 2025
Princess Charlene of Monaco fuels wedding ring rumors with bold style move
Princess Charlene of Monaco fuels wedding ring rumors with bold style move

Princess Charlene of Monaco sparked intrigue as she stepped out wearing gloves, fueling speculation over the ongoing mystery surrounding her missing wedding ring.

Prior to her recent outing, the Princess of Monaco ignited divorce rumours as she attended the funeral of Didier Guillaume, a former French minister and head of the Monegasque Government, without her wedding ring.

Now Princess Charlene joined her husband to attend the Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote.

For the unversed, Sainte Devote is the patron saint of The Principality Of Monaco and France's Mediterranean Corsica island.

Notably, the Princess did not involve herself in any dialogue related to the speculation about her wedding ring.

For her outing she made a bold move by wearing gloves, so no one can notice that she was wearing the jewel or not.

The service was held at Notre-Dame-Immaculée Cathedral in Monaco.

She paired the gloves with an elegant black and white coat dress as she stepped out for Sainte-Devote celebrations with their children, Jacques and Gabriella.

They also lit a fire dedicated to Monaco's patron saint.

To note, the Prince and Princess of Monaco are currently residing in the Prince's Palace of Monaco along with their twin children.

The couple started their romance in 2006, six years after meeting at a swimming competition in Monaco.

Rihanna plans to make major move for A$AP Rocky’s firearm assault proceedings

Rihanna plans to make major move for A$AP Rocky’s firearm assault proceedings
Kim Kardashian, daughter North West strike cute poses on date night

Kim Kardashian, daughter North West strike cute poses on date night

Lady Louise Windsor earns ‘new role’ after Prince William’s big announcement

Lady Louise Windsor earns ‘new role’ after Prince William’s big announcement
Jennifer Lopez talks about love amid Kevin Costner romance rumours

Jennifer Lopez talks about love amid Kevin Costner romance rumours
Lady Louise Windsor earns ‘new role’ after Prince William’s big announcement
Lady Louise Windsor earns ‘new role’ after Prince William’s big announcement
Prince Harry sends first video message to UK after lawsuit win
Prince Harry sends first video message to UK after lawsuit win
King Felipe, Queen Letizia join King Charles for ‘special’ event
King Felipe, Queen Letizia join King Charles for ‘special’ event
Prince William, Princess Kate break silence after Charles' bombshell speech
Prince William, Princess Kate break silence after Charles' bombshell speech
King Frederik, Queen Mary unite with King Charles for Auschwitz 80th anniversary event
King Frederik, Queen Mary unite with King Charles for Auschwitz 80th anniversary event
Prince William, Princess Kate host Jordan’s Crown Prince for royal engagement
Prince William, Princess Kate host Jordan’s Crown Prince for royal engagement
Prince Andrew plays ‘video games’ at Royal Lodge amid King Charles feud
Prince Andrew plays ‘video games’ at Royal Lodge amid King Charles feud
Princess Kate joins Prince William for key event amid King Charles absence
Princess Kate joins Prince William for key event amid King Charles absence
King Charles makes significant announcement amid Poland visit
King Charles makes significant announcement amid Poland visit
King Charles' hidden reason to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge EXPOSED
King Charles' hidden reason to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge EXPOSED
Princess Beatrice receives delightful news after Prince Andrew's appearance
Princess Beatrice receives delightful news after Prince Andrew's appearance
King Charles delivers ‘somber’ speech on 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation
King Charles delivers ‘somber’ speech on 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation