Prince William drops video message after Edward, Sophie big milestone

Prince William has released a video message after Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie marked major milestone.
On Thursday, June 19, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh marked the 26th wedding anniversary at Royal Ascot.
They were joined by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Beatrice and Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall.
Shortly after the key event, the Prince of Wales took to Instagram, sharing a video message from his latest outing with Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett.
The caption of the clip read, “Visiting 2023 Earthshot Finalist Colorifix for a demonstration of how the natural world is powering a sustainable dye revolution.”
William further wrote, “Joined by Prize Council Member Cate Blanchett to see how this innovation can ‘Build a Waste-free World’, one thread at a time.”
The pair visited a 2023 Earthshot Prize finalist, a sustainable dye company Colorfix, in Norfolk.
Prince William’s upcoming solo outing:
Prince William is set to attend special events without his wife, Princess Kate.
As per GB News, the Prince of Wales will be gracing London Climate Action Week. He will attend important environmental events on June 24 and 26.
To note, William will attend the London Climate Action Week as a founder of The Earthshot Prize and The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife programme.