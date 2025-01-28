Princess Catharina-Amalia joins parents at Auschwitz for 80th anniversary event

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands accompanied her parents, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander for an important event.
The Netherlands royals went to Poland on January 27, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
She was dressed in an all-black ensemble with a small net veil covering her face.
The ceremony was held in a special tent built over the gate to the former Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp.
Princess Amalia stood between her parents,Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander, as they placed candles on a table towards the end of the event.
Several royals, from all over Europe, travelled to Poland for the occasion, including, King Charles, Queen Letizia and King Felipe from Spain, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde from Belgium and Denmark’s King Frederik and Queen Mary.
Along with that, some of the other heirs were also present at Auschwitz, entailing, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon and Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg.
As per Sky News, King Charles is the first serving British monarch to visit Poland.
Earlier this month, in a Holocaust education event, His Majesty shared his plans to visit, noting, "I feel I must for the 80th anniversary."
Princess Catharina-Amalia became heir to the throne in 2013, after her father, King Willem-Alexander's accession to the throne.