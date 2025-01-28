Royal

Princess Catharina-Amalia joins parents at Auschwitz for 80th anniversary event

Queen Maxima's daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia of Netherlands is the heir to the Dutch throne

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 28, 2025
Princess Catharina-Amalia joins parents at Auschwitz for 80th anniversary event
Princess Catharina-Amalia joins parents at Auschwitz for 80th anniversary event

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands accompanied her parents, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander for an important event.

The Netherlands royals went to Poland on January 27, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

She was dressed in an all-black ensemble with a small net veil covering her face.

The ceremony was held in a special tent built over the gate to the former Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp.

Princess Amalia stood between her parents,Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander, as they placed candles on a table towards the end of the event.

Picture credit: koninklijkhuis/Instagram
Picture credit: koninklijkhuis/Instagram

Several royals, from all over Europe, travelled to Poland for the occasion, including, King Charles, Queen Letizia and King Felipe from Spain, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde from Belgium and Denmark’s King Frederik and Queen Mary.

Along with that, some of the other heirs were also present at Auschwitz, entailing, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon and Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg.

As per Sky News, King Charles is the first serving British monarch to visit Poland.

Earlier this month, in a Holocaust education event, His Majesty shared his plans to visit, noting, "I feel I must for the 80th anniversary."

Princess Catharina-Amalia became heir to the throne in 2013, after her father, King Willem-Alexander's accession to the throne.

DeepSeek force to take strong actions amid cyberattack

DeepSeek force to take strong actions amid cyberattack

Feroze Khan shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'

Feroze Khan shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'

Ariana Grande makes major announcement after Oscar nominations: 'honoured'

Ariana Grande makes major announcement after Oscar nominations: 'honoured'

King Charles shares special message after Princess Kate’s joint event with William

King Charles shares special message after Princess Kate’s joint event with William
Meghan Markle to make appearance with Prince Harry at Invictus Games 2025
Meghan Markle to make appearance with Prince Harry at Invictus Games 2025
King Charles shares special message after Princess Kate’s joint event with William
King Charles shares special message after Princess Kate’s joint event with William
Kate Middleton sends scathing message to Harry, Meghan ahead of US visit
Kate Middleton sends scathing message to Harry, Meghan ahead of US visit
Lady Louise Windsor earns ‘new role’ after Prince William’s big announcement
Lady Louise Windsor earns ‘new role’ after Prince William’s big announcement
Prince Harry sends first video message to UK after lawsuit win
Prince Harry sends first video message to UK after lawsuit win
Princess Charlene of Monaco fuels wedding ring rumors with bold style move
Princess Charlene of Monaco fuels wedding ring rumors with bold style move
King Felipe, Queen Letizia join King Charles for ‘special’ event
King Felipe, Queen Letizia join King Charles for ‘special’ event
Prince William, Princess Kate break silence after Charles' bombshell speech
Prince William, Princess Kate break silence after Charles' bombshell speech
King Frederik, Queen Mary unite with King Charles for Auschwitz 80th anniversary event
King Frederik, Queen Mary unite with King Charles for Auschwitz 80th anniversary event
Prince William, Princess Kate host Jordan’s Crown Prince for royal engagement
Prince William, Princess Kate host Jordan’s Crown Prince for royal engagement
Prince Andrew plays ‘video games’ at Royal Lodge amid King Charles feud
Prince Andrew plays ‘video games’ at Royal Lodge amid King Charles feud
Princess Kate joins Prince William for key event amid King Charles absence
Princess Kate joins Prince William for key event amid King Charles absence