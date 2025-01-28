Kate Middleton sends scathing message to Harry, Meghan ahead of US visit

Kate Middleton has reacted to Vanity Fair's bombshell report about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of her potential US visit.
Amidst the speculations that the Prince and Princess of Wales are planning a US trip this year, to officially start their charity The Royal Foundation, Catherine has sent a strong message to the Sussexes.
As per a well-placed source, all members of the royal family have been discussing the about Meghan and Harry ever since they have been subjected to "such a damaging profile in Vanity Fair – which is shocking all round."
However, according to an insider, "Kate has had the toughest year of her life, which has put everything into perspective."
Reflecting on how the future queen feels about the Sussexes, the insider revealed, "The truth is she’s done with the drama with Harry and Meghan and is determined to go about her life without being involved."
"But does she feel vindicated? Absolutely!" they claimed referring to Meghan Markle's past claims about the mom-of-three in her interviews after moving to the US, in which she accused Kate of making her cry.
In Vanity Fair's article earlier this month, multiple former US staff members have revealed that they were forced to take a long-term therapy, and extended breaks after working with Meghan.
In the wake of these bombshell claims, the source has revealed, "Kate can’t say that she is surprised by it all – none of the royal family can."
Kate Middleton and Prince William have not been in contact with Harry and Meghan after their multiple high profile allegations against the Waleses.