Khushi Kapoor shares stunning picture with boyfriend Vedang Raina 

Khushi Kapoor’s latest post has a connection to her rumoured beau Vedang Raina!
On Monday, Boney Kapoor’s beloved daughter shared a series of random pictures on her Instagram handle.
The first slide was a mirror selfie, donning a beautiful silver dress while another photo was of a wall on which her upcoming movie Loveyapa’s title was crafted in red.
Khushi showcased more outfits on the gram, one with a peach skirt and blouse while another was a floral blue saree.
However, the sixth slide was the one that grabbed eyeballs as The Archies star struck a pose with her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina. Tania Shroff also joined them in the frame.
In the caption, Khushi used smiling faces with hearts and heart hands emojis.
Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi’s sister, rushed to pour love in the comments section, “Post the other akok ones", asking her to upload more pictures in a particular outfit.
The likes of Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Shikhar Pahariya, and more left a like on the post.
On the personal front, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, have frequently created a buzz with their relationship rumors.
Although the duo prefer to keep their connection private, they often get fans excited with their numerous public appearances.